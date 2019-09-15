High School Football
Watch as former Fossil Ridge receiver Stefan Cobbs scores first collegiate TD with Boise State
RAW: Keller Fossil Ridge wideout Stefan Cobbs makes incredible diving TD catch
On his first collegiate touch, Boise State redshirt freshman wide receiver Stefan Cobbs took a screen pass 44 yards for the touchdown on Saturday vs. Portland State.
Cobbs, a former standout at Fossil Ridge, scored with 12:30 left. The Broncos won 45-10.
Cobbs starred with the Panthers as a senior in 2017 when he made 67 catches for 1,332 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was named to the all-area team and the 2017 Star-Telegram football offensive player of the year.
Watch here:
