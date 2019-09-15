Byron Nelson setter, who leads Dallas-Fort Worth in assists, commits to Wyoming

Luper siblings ready for football, volleyball season at area schools Chance Luper and Charitie Luper have always been competitive. Now, they get ready to take that edge to the football field or the volleyball court at their Fort Worth area schools. Their father, Curtis Luper, is the running backs coach at TCU. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chance Luper and Charitie Luper have always been competitive. Now, they get ready to take that edge to the football field or the volleyball court at their Fort Worth area schools. Their father, Curtis Luper, is the running backs coach at TCU.

Byron Nelson junior setter Payton Chamberlain announced her commitment to Wyoming via Twitter on Sunday night.

I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my education and continue my volleyball career at the University of Wyoming!! A very special thank you to my coaches, parents and friends for getting me to this point in my career. Go Cowboys pic.twitter.com/tuhKc1VljP — pay (@paychamberlain) September 16, 2019

The Bobcats are ranked as the No. 1 team in Class 6A according to the Texas Girls Coaches Association and No. 1 in the Star-Telegram Dallas-Fort Worth area rankings.

Chamberlain split time at setter during her first two seasons, amassing over 1,100 assists. She recorded 727 assists, 196 digs and 33 aces in 2018 as Nelson went 42-2 with a trip to the regional quarterfinals.

This season, as the full-time setter, Chamberlain is having a career year as she leads DFW with 1,108 assists.

She also leads her team with 78 total blocks.

Chamberlain set a school record with 66 assists during a 3-2 win over Grapevine on Sept. 6.

She was named to the Northwest ISD Classic and Lone Star Circle of Champions all-tournament teams in August.