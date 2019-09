Texas commit Ja’Quinden Jackson runs in a 29-yard TD vs. St. John’s Jackson rushed in a long touchdown run to put the game away as Duncanville won 35-14 at home on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Jackson rushed in a long touchdown run to put the game away as Duncanville won 35-14 at home on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.

Here are some top plays from Week 3 in high school football around DFW and the rest of Texas.

If you would like to submit a video, please email us at bgosset@star-telegram.com Sunday morning.

Highland Park driving down the field and a dropped pass lands in the hands of a Ranger defender



Tough break for the Scots gives Lone Star the ball back, already up big



Lone Star 17 | Highland Park 0

0:15 Q1@TheOldCoach | #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/tIdk8fDPTk — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisTV) September 14, 2019

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

2019 Euless Trinity Trojans:

3-0 and marching forward



Week 3: Trinity 31 Heritage 17@TheOldCoach | #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/hdlyqFDFgA — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) September 16, 2019

Gilbert Garza’s 32-yard field goal is no good! Hanna hangs on and wins 21-19 over Weslaco East. Hanna’s first win of the year. #txhsfb #RGVWeek3 pic.twitter.com/jg1w2cu3st — Kevin Randall Narro (@Narro88) September 15, 2019

A couple plays later, Keller Central’s Andrew Paul bulldozes his way in for an 8-yard score to put KC up 26-9 on Little Elm with 5:39 left in 3Q #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/genHNVBfwC — Bryan Murphy (@BryanMurphy_) September 15, 2019

Quick strike from Duncanville. Another big passing play from @JaayUpNext_ and Duncanville leads 21-14. 8:41 3Q. #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/XhRMCWSDDO — Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) September 15, 2019

.@DaltonBurden with the burst! 48-yard TD scamper. He's managed an excellent game so far. Taylor up 19-7 on Deer Park, 9:35, 2Q. #txhsfb @TaylorMustangFB pic.twitter.com/uAjGKt5w7D — Dennis Silva II (@densilva2) September 14, 2019