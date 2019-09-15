High School Football
Former Southlake Carroll running back, TJ McDaniel, torches Texas State defense
SMU commit lights up DeSoto to send Carroll to regional
Eight carries, 159 yards, 3 touchdowns.
Not bad for your first career game.
For former Southlake Carroll running back, TJ McDaniel, that’s exactly how it went during SMU’s blowout win over Texas State on Saturday. McDaniel scored from 10, 39 and 42 yards. He had a long of 48.
It improved SMU’s record to 3-0 for the first time since 1984.
Former Arlington Lamar quarterback Shane Buechele was 14-of-18 passing for 219 yards and 2 TDs as the Mustangs gained 639 yards of total offense.
McDaniel, who finished his senior season at Carroll with career-highs 272 carries, 2,062 yards and 33 touchdowns, won the Landry Award in December. He rushed for 1,862 yards and 23 TDs as a junior.
Comments