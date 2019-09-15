Former Southlake Carroll running back, TJ McDaniel, torches Texas State defense

SMU commit lights up DeSoto to send Carroll to regional Carroll RB T.J. McDaniel leaps over a defender on a 6-yard run and other highlights in the Dragon's 41-20 win over DeSoto in a Class 6A Division I area-round game Nov. 24, 2018 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carroll RB T.J. McDaniel leaps over a defender on a 6-yard run and other highlights in the Dragon's 41-20 win over DeSoto in a Class 6A Division I area-round game Nov. 24, 2018

Eight carries, 159 yards, 3 touchdowns.

Not bad for your first career game.

For former Southlake Carroll running back, TJ McDaniel, that’s exactly how it went during SMU’s blowout win over Texas State on Saturday. McDaniel scored from 10, 39 and 42 yards. He had a long of 48.

It improved SMU’s record to 3-0 for the first time since 1984.

T.J. was the 3rd player in NCAA HISTORY to rush for over 150 yards and 3 touchdowns in a freshman debut!

8 Carries for 159 yards on the night @run_mcd pic.twitter.com/j8PQ11CaRE — Gavin McDaniel (@GavinMcDaniel) September 15, 2019

Oh hey, TJ McDaniel



The @SMU_Football rookie rushed for touchdowns and 159 yards last night to help the ponies rolllll past Texas State!



Oh yeah, SMU is now 3-0 for the first time since 1984, too. #PonyUpDallas



pic.twitter.com/rPL6NC6MTa — American Football (@American_FB) September 15, 2019

Former Arlington Lamar quarterback Shane Buechele was 14-of-18 passing for 219 yards and 2 TDs as the Mustangs gained 639 yards of total offense.

McDaniel, who finished his senior season at Carroll with career-highs 272 carries, 2,062 yards and 33 touchdowns, won the Landry Award in December. He rushed for 1,862 yards and 23 TDs as a junior.