Dallas Madison blanks Dunbar football in Week 2 matchup

Fort Worth Dunbar takes the field for its game with Dallas Madison on Saturday night at Clark Stadium.

Dallas Madison running back Jayleen Record rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns as the Trojans drubbed Fort Worth Dunbar 42-0 in a non-district game Saturday night at Clark Stadium.

The Wildcats’ young, inexperienced team struggled to move the ball as Madison (2-0) raced to a 35-0 lead at the half.

Record opened the scoring with a 2-yard run with 3:30 left in the first quarter. The junior added TD runs of 1 and 74 yards in the second quarter. The latter gave the Trojans a 35-0 lead with 3:47 left before halftime.

Dunbar (0-2) didn’t pick up a first down until midway through the second quarter and had only two in the first half.

Lakeithan Tarkington’s 43-yard kickoff return with 6:34 left in the second quarter gave Dunbar its first and only trip into Madison territory in the first half. The drive stalled at the 42, but Tarkington recovered a Madison fumble on the punt at the Trojans’ 20.

On the ensuing play, Tyron Moore stripped the ball from the Dunbar quarterback to give it right back to the Trojans. Record put the dagger in with his 74-yard TD on the next play.

Tarkington’s interception of a Madison pass at the Dunbar 15 with 1:40 left in the half killed another Trojan march.

Dunbar had minus-23 yards, three lost fumbles, and six punts in the opening half with Madison’s defense dominating play.

Madison quarterback Jaylin Thibodeaux added three scoring passes to three different receivers. Ja’Larrion Kinney (from 9 yards out), Dedric Kinney (26) and Cedric Pellum (33) were the beneficiaries.

Thibodeaux finished 14 of 26 for 212 yards.

Savyon Barrett led Dunbar with 35 rushing yards on eight carries.