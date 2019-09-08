Palshaw’s two touchdowns the difference in Anna’s win over Eastern Hills

Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the top 5 high school football players in the greater Fort Worth area.

Noah Palshaw caught two scores, and finished with over 100 receiving yards Saturday night, as Anna defeated Fort Worth Eastern Hills, 46-26.

Palshaw helped lead Anna to over 400 yards of total offense in a game it led the entire way.

The running game for Anna (1-1) totaled nearly 200 yards on the ground, including Arthur Nwokorie’s two first half touchdowns, from 2 and 18-yards, respectively, as they took a commanding 22-6 lead into the half.

The lead increased in the third as Palshaw had his first score of the night, a 19-yard catch from quarterback Josh Packard, before Fort Worth Eastern Hills (1-1) responded with its own touchdown. That came when Christian Boone hauled in a 79-yard pass from quarterback Adama Hudson for a 29-14 deficit at the end of the third.

A game that saw a total of 36 penalties, saw a combined 29 points in the fourth, as Dorien Allen caught a 37-yard pass and ran for a 57-yard pass in the frame for Anna.

Meanwhile, Boone had his second touchdown of the night, this time on an 85-yard kickoff return, early in the quarter.

Eastern Hills refused to quit, however, as trailing 46-20, Gerald Brown scored on his own 19-yard pass, from backup quarterback Enrique Lopez with under a minute to go.