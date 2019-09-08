High School Football
Palshaw’s two touchdowns the difference in Anna’s win over Eastern Hills
Top 5 high school football players in greater Fort Worth
Noah Palshaw caught two scores, and finished with over 100 receiving yards Saturday night, as Anna defeated Fort Worth Eastern Hills, 46-26.
Palshaw helped lead Anna to over 400 yards of total offense in a game it led the entire way.
The running game for Anna (1-1) totaled nearly 200 yards on the ground, including Arthur Nwokorie’s two first half touchdowns, from 2 and 18-yards, respectively, as they took a commanding 22-6 lead into the half.
The lead increased in the third as Palshaw had his first score of the night, a 19-yard catch from quarterback Josh Packard, before Fort Worth Eastern Hills (1-1) responded with its own touchdown. That came when Christian Boone hauled in a 79-yard pass from quarterback Adama Hudson for a 29-14 deficit at the end of the third.
A game that saw a total of 36 penalties, saw a combined 29 points in the fourth, as Dorien Allen caught a 37-yard pass and ran for a 57-yard pass in the frame for Anna.
Meanwhile, Boone had his second touchdown of the night, this time on an 85-yard kickoff return, early in the quarter.
Eastern Hills refused to quit, however, as trailing 46-20, Gerald Brown scored on his own 19-yard pass, from backup quarterback Enrique Lopez with under a minute to go.
Comments