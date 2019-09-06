Brewer outplays Sherman but somehow found itself on the losing end

Sherman football: Tate Bethel completes a TD pass to Benji Omayebu Tate Bethel completes a TD pass to Benji Omayebu for 23 yards and a Sherman 28-3 lead over Brewer" Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tate Bethel completes a TD pass to Benji Omayebu for 23 yards and a Sherman 28-3 lead over Brewer"

White Settlement Brewer out-played, out-gained and out-maneuvered the visiting Sherman Bearcats but couldn’t seem to outscore them on Friday night at Brewer Bear Stadium.

Sherman left the stadium with a 28-17 win.

Brewer (0-2) out-gained Sherman 149-115 in total yards, and doubled their first downs (8) but went into the half down 13-3. The big blow for the Bears was a 68-yard blocked field goal return by Sherman’s Benji Omayebu.

But the running of Sherman’s Mike Brown was tough and steady in the second half, spelling the difference in the game. He finished with 154 yards on 22 carries.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Bearcats (1-1) also scored on a 31-yard pass reception from Tate Bethel to Sean Husband. A missed 2-point conversion posted Sherman with a 13-0 lead.

Brewer punter and kicker, Jorge Estrada completed an 18-yard pass to CJ Houston on a fake punt – but the Bears needed 23 yards for the first down.

Twice, Brewer could’ve made a charge for the lead but well-thrown passes from Brett Williams, Jr., fell incomplete to open receivers.

Before the end of the first half, Estrada did connect on a 43-yard field goal.

The Bearcats set themselves up for the win early in the second half. They begin with a 47-yard kickoff return by Omayebu and he capped the drive from 3 yards out. The set Sherman with a 20-3 lead.

After Montrail Cushionberry scored from 4 yards out for Brewer, they recovered an onside kick and took over at the 46. From there, they punched it in on a CJ Houston 9-yard run.

The next onside attempt wasn’t successful and Sherman was able to run out the clock.

Will Intfen was the receiver of choice for Brewer on the night, catching nine passes for 88 yards.