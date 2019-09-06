Kris Sims’ all-around game lifts Arlington to a come-from-behind victory over Byron Nelson

Arlington Colts high school football, Jahari Rogers Arlington quarterback Jahari Rogers threw for 203 yards and four touchdowns as the Colts beat Weatherford, 49-16, in a Class 6A Division II bi-district game at Maverick Stadium. Nov. 16, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arlington quarterback Jahari Rogers threw for 203 yards and four touchdowns as the Colts beat Weatherford, 49-16, in a Class 6A Division II bi-district game at Maverick Stadium. Nov. 16, 2018.

Arlington’s Kris Sims threw for 222 yards and three touchdowns while adding 84 yards rushing and two more scores as the Colts wiped out an early deficit against Trophy Club Byron Nelson in a 38-14 win at UTA’s Maverick Stadium.

On Byron Nelson’s opening series, the Bobcats advanced to the Arlington 35-yard line where they faced fourth-and-10. Hudson White threw a 31-yard completion to Cooper Stillwell to set up Nelson on the 4-yard line. Maxwell Modeste ran in for the touchdown on the next play to put the Bobcats (0-2) up 7-0.

Arlington got on the scoreboard with Cooper Hicks’ 32-yard field goal late in the first quarter. The Colts took their first lead at 10-7 when Kris Sims connected with Charles Brown on a 34-yard touchdown pass to start the second quarter.

Byron Nelson answered with an 11-play, 67-yard scoring drive. Modeste finished with a 3-yard touchdown run to put the Bobcats back in front 14-10 midway through the second quarter.

Arlington flipped the momentum with a pair of scoring drives to finish the first half. Myles Kelly dove over a defender at the goal line to finish off a 31-yard touchdown pass from Sims. Zander Benson scored on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Sims with 0:36 left before halftime to put the Colts up 24-14.

The Colts took control late in the third quarter with a 94-yard scoring drive. Sims finished the series with a 6-yard touchdown run to put Arlington up 31-14 with 2:22 remaining in the third. Sims added a late score on a 7-yard scoring run in the final minute of the game.

Arlington’s B.J. Rogers led all rushers with 90 yards on 17 carries. Modeste led the Byron Nelson offense with 80 yards on 17 attempts.