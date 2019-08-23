Check out this highway ad of former Carroll star RB, SMU freshman TJ McDaniel

SMU commit lights up DeSoto to send Carroll to regional Carroll RB T.J. McDaniel leaps over a defender on a 6-yard run and other highlights in the Dragon's 41-20 win over DeSoto in a Class 6A Division I area-round game Nov. 24, 2018 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carroll RB T.J. McDaniel leaps over a defender on a 6-yard run and other highlights in the Dragon's 41-20 win over DeSoto in a Class 6A Division I area-round game Nov. 24, 2018

Driving around Dallas-Fort Worth? Don’t be surprised if you see billboards with the upcoming SMU football team.

The Mustangs debuted the billboards on Aug. 12. This includes former Southlake Carroll running back and SMU freshman TJ McDaniel. It’s in Southlake off Highway 114 east of Main Street. Check it out here:

SMU freshman and former Carroll RB TJ McDaniel SMU Athletics Courtesy

McDaniel won the 2018 Landry Award in December. He rushed for 2,062 yards and 33 touchdowns as a senior in 2018 as the Dragons made the state quarterfinals for the second straight year.

McDaniel rushed for 1,862 yards and 23 TDs as a junior.

Here are the SMU billboards

DeSoto: I-20 west of Polk Street

Arlington: I-20 east of Highway 360

Highland Park: On the brick walls of Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Southlake: Highway 114 east of Main Street

Pleasant Grove: Highway 175 west of Jim Miller Road

Mesquite: I-30 west of Jim Miller

Oak Cliff: I-35 west of Jim Miller

Cedar Hill: Highway 67 north of Red Bird