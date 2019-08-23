High School Football
Check out this highway ad of former Carroll star RB, SMU freshman TJ McDaniel
Driving around Dallas-Fort Worth? Don’t be surprised if you see billboards with the upcoming SMU football team.
The Mustangs debuted the billboards on Aug. 12. This includes former Southlake Carroll running back and SMU freshman TJ McDaniel. It’s in Southlake off Highway 114 east of Main Street. Check it out here:
McDaniel won the 2018 Landry Award in December. He rushed for 2,062 yards and 33 touchdowns as a senior in 2018 as the Dragons made the state quarterfinals for the second straight year.
McDaniel rushed for 1,862 yards and 23 TDs as a junior.
Here are the SMU billboards
DeSoto: I-20 west of Polk Street
Arlington: I-20 east of Highway 360
Highland Park: On the brick walls of Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Southlake: Highway 114 east of Main Street
Pleasant Grove: Highway 175 west of Jim Miller Road
Mesquite: I-30 west of Jim Miller
Oak Cliff: I-35 west of Jim Miller
Cedar Hill: Highway 67 north of Red Bird
