Timberview 3-star running back and 1,000-yard rusher is headed to this Pac-12 school

Mansfield Timberview 3-star 2020 running back Stacy Sneed is the latest to commit to the University of Colorado, he announced via Twitter on Friday.

Sneed, a 6-foot play-maker, is the 16th to commit to Colorado in the 2020 class and fifth from Texas. The Colony WR Keith Miller and Melissa WR Brendon Lewis are the others from Dallas-Fort Worth.

Sneed, who is ranked as the No. 106 overall prospect in the state, has 15 offers, which also include Baylor, Arkansas, Missouri, Texas Tech, SMU and Kansas State.

He has rushed for nearly 2,000 yards in his high school career, but broke out in 2018, when he rushed 114 times for 1,246 yards and 15 touchdowns, all career highs. He added 22 receptions for 437 yards and 7 TDs.

Timberview is coming off a third round appearance for the first time since 2011.

Sneed, who also played some quarterback last season for the Wolves, is part of a running back trio at Timberview, all of which are coming off 1,000-yard seasons.

A top 2021 prospect in Montaye Dawson and 2020 Texas commit Jaden Hullaby are the others.