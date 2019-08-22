High School Football
Who is winning the District of Doom 7-6A during the 2019 high school football season?
Who will win District 7-6A in 2019? Here’s your chance to vote.
The district nicknamed ‘District of Doom’ is ready for another Texas high school football season.
Cedar Hill and Lake Ridge were co-district champs with a 6-1 record. The Longhorns are ranked No. 15 among Class 6A according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
The Longhorns return 12 starters, including seven on offense, led by 3-star ATH Texas Tech commit Quin Bright, who Dave Campbell’s predicts as the District Offensive MVP.
Lake Ridge went 9-3 and reached the regional round. DeSoto also went 9-3 and return six on defense.
South Grand Prairie, Summit, Grand Prairie and Waxahachie all return 10 or more starters. Mansfield, which won’t be without head coach Daniel Maberry to start the season, returns five starters.
2018 District Standings
Lake Ridge 6-1
Cedar Hill 6-1
DeSoto 5-2
South Grand Prairie 4-3
Summit 4-3
Mansfield 2-5
Grand Prairie 1-6
Waxahachie 0-7
2019 Dave Campbell’s Prediction
Cedar Hill
DeSoto
Lake Ridge
South Grand Prairie
Summit
Mansfield
Grand Prairie
Waxahachie
