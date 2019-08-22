Who is winning the District of Doom 7-6A during the 2019 high school football season?

Star-Telegram reporter Brian Gosset goes head-to-head with 4-star QB Ken Seals at local workout Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals.

Who will win District 7-6A in 2019? Here’s your chance to vote.

The district nicknamed ‘District of Doom’ is ready for another Texas high school football season.

Cedar Hill and Lake Ridge were co-district champs with a 6-1 record. The Longhorns are ranked No. 15 among Class 6A according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

The Longhorns return 12 starters, including seven on offense, led by 3-star ATH Texas Tech commit Quin Bright, who Dave Campbell’s predicts as the District Offensive MVP.

Lake Ridge went 9-3 and reached the regional round. DeSoto also went 9-3 and return six on defense.

South Grand Prairie, Summit, Grand Prairie and Waxahachie all return 10 or more starters. Mansfield, which won’t be without head coach Daniel Maberry to start the season, returns five starters.

Voting is below:

2018 District Standings

Lake Ridge 6-1

Cedar Hill 6-1

DeSoto 5-2

South Grand Prairie 4-3

Summit 4-3

Mansfield 2-5

Grand Prairie 1-6

Waxahachie 0-7

2019 Dave Campbell’s Prediction

Cedar Hill

DeSoto

Lake Ridge

South Grand Prairie

Summit

Mansfield

Grand Prairie

Waxahachie

