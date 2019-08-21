Will Flower Mound repeat as District 6-6A champions? Vote for district winner in 2019

Star-Telegram reporter Brian Gosset goes head-to-head with 4-star QB Ken Seals at local workout Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch as Star-Telegram Prep Sports Editor Brian Gosset attempts to do a virgorous workout at the McGuire Sports Academy in Weatherford with 4-star QB Vanderbilt commit Ken Seals.

Who will win District 6-6A in 2019? Here’s your chance to vote.

Flower Mound went undefeated through district last season and finished 8-3 overall. Will the Jaguars be repeat champs?

How about Hebron? The Hawks were fourth in 2018 with a 4-3 district mark, but there are high expectations for the program in 2019. They’re predicted to win district by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

The Hawks, who went to the regional round, bring back the second-most starters in district with 15. Irving returns 16.

Lewisville finished second and won the most games overall in 6-6A with a 9-3 record. The Farmers return eight starters and are predicted to come in third.

Marcus was a game away from a playoff spot while MacArthur came in sixth at 2-5.

2018 District Standings

Flower Mound 7-0

Lewisville 6-1

Coppell 5-2

Hebron 4-3

Marcus 3-4

MacArthur 2-5

Nimitz 1-6

Irving 0-7

2019 Dave Campbell’s Prediction

Hebron

Flower Mound

Lewisville

Coppell

Marcus

MacArthur

Nimitz

Irving

