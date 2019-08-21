High School Football
Will Flower Mound repeat as District 6-6A champions? Vote for district winner in 2019
Who will win District 6-6A in 2019? Here’s your chance to vote.
Flower Mound went undefeated through district last season and finished 8-3 overall. Will the Jaguars be repeat champs?
How about Hebron? The Hawks were fourth in 2018 with a 4-3 district mark, but there are high expectations for the program in 2019. They’re predicted to win district by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
The Hawks, who went to the regional round, bring back the second-most starters in district with 15. Irving returns 16.
Lewisville finished second and won the most games overall in 6-6A with a 9-3 record. The Farmers return eight starters and are predicted to come in third.
Marcus was a game away from a playoff spot while MacArthur came in sixth at 2-5.
2018 District Standings
Flower Mound 7-0
Lewisville 6-1
Coppell 5-2
Hebron 4-3
Marcus 3-4
MacArthur 2-5
Nimitz 1-6
Irving 0-7
2019 Dave Campbell’s Prediction
Hebron
Flower Mound
Lewisville
Coppell
Marcus
MacArthur
Nimitz
Irving
