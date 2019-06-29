State 7-on-7 champ bracket: Carroll advances to semis; Lamar, Arlington fall in 2nd round

Southlake Carroll WR Wills Meyer catches a touchdown vs. Rockwall in the 7-on-7 state tournament in College Station. bgosset@star-telegram.com

The Texas state 7-on-7 tournament will run June 27-29 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.

The Division I field of 64 teams will be June 28 and 29 with championship and consolation brackets on Saturday. There are 20 teams from Dallas-Fort Worth in Division I.

Saturday

Southlake Carroll 59, Rockwall 26

The Dragons scored their most points of the tournament while knocking off the Yellow Jackets in the Division I quarterfinals. Carroll plays Katy in the semifinals at 2 p.m.

Texas A&M commit Blake Smith caught an early touchdown pass from QB Quinn Ewers and then the pair hooked up on the extra point to give the Dragons a 7-6 lead.

Utah commit Graham Faloona picked off a Rockwall pass attempt on the ensuing possession.

Ewers threw TDs to Landon Samson and Brady Boyd to give Carroll a 20-13 lead, which the Dragons wouldn’t give up. Wills Meyer scored late in the first half and Boyd added his second. Smith scored again to make it 48-20 with 10 minutes left.

Carroll also beat Flower Mound Marcus 27-13 in the second round. The Dragons beat Midland Christian 40-39 with 20 seconds left in the first round. Ewers threw a TD pass to Clemson commit RJ Mickens.

Saturday scores

1st round

A&M Consolidated 48, Vista Ridge

Lufkin 27, Ridge Point 25

Manvel 38, Lone Star 37

Midlothian 28, Hutto 19

Cy Fair 40, Frisco 20

Lake Travis 35, LBJ 22

College Station 45, Temple 25

Cy Falls 55, North Forney 43

Arlington 33, Guyer 19

Rockwall 48, Anderson 47

Marcus 46, O’Connor 40

Southlake Carroll 40, Midland Christian 39

Lamar 40, Westlake 26

Katy 41, West Brook 33

Cy Woods 34, Parkland 27

DeSoto 43, Travis 39

2nd round

A&M Consolidated 48, Lufkin 42

Manvel 39, Midlothian 33

Cy Fair 37, Lake Travis 33

Cy Falls 40, College Station 39

Rockwall 41, Arlington 39

Southlake Carroll 27, Marcus 13

Katy 37, Lamar 33

DeSoto 32, Cy Woods 28

Quarterfinals

A&M Consolidated 41, Manvel 21

Cy Falls 28, Cy Fair 25

Southlake Carroll 59, Rockwall 26

Katy 28, DeSoto 26

Semifinals

A&M Consolidated vs. Cy Falls

Southlake Carroll vs. Katy

Championship

3 PM

Friday

A&M Consolidated 45, Arlington 18

Colts quarterback Kris Sims threw touchdown passes to three different receivers, Joe Murray, Rodney Luckey and Nate Winters, but A&M Consolidated went on to win the first game of pool play in Division I on Friday. Arlington’s Les Odimara intercepted a pass in the first half and again on an extra-point attempt that was waved off on a penalty.

Austin Anderson 31, Arlington Bowie 13

The Volunteers got within 25-13 late in the second half, but it was Anderson that won its first game of pool play. Bowie scored on a short TD pass from QB Drevonn Ponder to Josh Kelley and the Vols added a successful extra-point attempt on Sims’ pass to Landon Darthard.

Hutto 25, Southlake Carroll 24

The Hippos and Dragons traded TDs until Hutto scored with under two minutes to play and added the game-winning extra-point to improve to 2-0 in pool play. Carroll (1-1) drew a Hutto flag with no time remaining, but a final pass from Quinn Ewers in the end zone was batted away. The Dragons led four times before Hutto’s final score. Ewers, a 2022 QB with eight offers including from Ohio State, threw TD passes to Landon Samson, 2020 Clemson commit RJ Mickens and two to 2020 A&M commit Blake Smith.

Arlington Lamar 50, Belton 34

Quarterback Jack Dawson threw seven TD passes as the Vikings finished off pool play with a win over Belton. Oklahoma commit Trevon West made a nice catch in the first half to put the Vikings ahead 28-14, and Kameron Weil caught two TDs and added an extra point. Colt Fuller scored a TD and an extra point, and Cam Brady added a score.