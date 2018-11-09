Rogers stars late for Lake Ridge to clinch share of District 7-6A championship

Mansfield Summit was playing for its playoff lives and it showed.

The Jaguars led for three quarters, but three late touchdowns by Mansfield Lake Ridge quarterback Chandler Rogers vaulted the Eagles to a co-district championship by virtue of a 35-24 victory over Summit in the District 7-6A finale Friday at Newsom Stadium.

William Jones’ 43-yard touchdown run for Summit (5-4, 4-3 District 7-6A) gave the Jaguars a 24-14 lead with 10:12 left in the third quarter.

But Lake Ridge (7-2, 6-1), ranked No. 8 in the Star-Telegram Class 6A Power Rankings, rallied behind Rogers who scored on a 23-yard run with 3:59 left in the third. The play was set up by a 30-yard punt return by Tameron Derrough.

Following an Addison McCarther interception for the Eagles on Summit’s ensuing series, Rogers capped a 10-play, 51-yard drive with a 10-yard scoring pass to Keylan Johnson. The touchdown gave Lake Ridge its first lead of the night at 28-24 with 9:28 left in the game.

The Lake Ridge defense took over from there forcing Summit to three, three-and-outs in the Jaguars final three drives.

Rogers put the game away with a 32-yard scoring pass to Ronny Gordon with 4:26 left.

Game was over when: Trailing 28-24 with 9:28 left, Summit had two series where they lost the ball on downs and they punted with 5:17 left. After the punt, it took Lake Ridge three plays and a 15-yard penalty on Summit to reach the end zone. Chandler Rogers pass of 32 yards to Ronny Gordon made it 35-24 with 4:26 left.

Play of the game: It was William Jones’ only carry of the night for Summit, but at the time it was a big one. Jones’ took a handoff and weaved his way on a dazzling 43-yard scoring run that gave the Jaguars a 24-14 lead with 10:12 left in the third quarter. Summit looked to be in control at that point, but...

Offensive player of the game: Lake Ridge quarterback Chandler Rogers had four touchdowns, including runs of three and 29 yards, on his way to 53 yards rushing on 19 carries. Rogers threw for two scores, 10 and 32 yards, and was 10-of-13 for 164 yards. Summit quarterback Brysen McKinney had a good night in a losing effort. McKinney threw for 234 yards completing 11-of-21 throws and one TD, 25 yards to Hal Presley, but was intercepted twice.

Defensive player of the game: The Lake Ridge defense stepped it up late in the game, but Addison McCarther’s interception was a huge play. McCarther picked off a Summit pass at the one yard line and returned it to the Lake Ridge 49. If Summit would have scored the Jags would have likely had a 31-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Instead, Lake Ridge drove down and took its first lead 28-24.

Unsung hero of the game: Lake Ridge running back Dewone Jackson was a beast! Jackson carried 32 times for 186 yards and scored on a 10-yard run with 9:19 left in the first quarter that tied the game at 14. Jackson picked up five first downs on runs in the fourth quarter alone and was the main reason that the Eagles held on to the ball much of the last stanza.

What’s next? Lake Ridge is the co-champion of District 7-6A, the District Of Doom, with Cedar Hill. But since Cedar Hill defeated the Eagles, Lake Ridge will be the second seed in the Class 6A Division II playoffs with an opponent to be determined. Summit’s season is over.