Sloan Henry throws six TDs as playoff-bound Keller eases by rival Keller Central

Sloan Henry threw for 313 yards and six touchdowns as playoff-bound Keller (8-2, 5-2 District 5-6A) finished up the regular season with an easy win over Keller Central (2-8, 2-5), 49-7.

The Indians opened the scoring with Henry’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Damon Smith midway through the first quarter. Keller Central pulled even when Trent Smith connected with D.J. Graham for a 13-yard touchdown pass on the opening play of the second quarter.

Keller broke the game open with three touchdowns in the second quarter. Henry threw touchdown passes of 21 yards to Justin White and 15 yards to Enoch Ntchobo. White pulled in an 8-yard scoring throw from Henry with 24 seconds left before halftime to give Keller a 29-7 lead heading into the break.

Play of the game: Keller opened the second half with an 8-play, 80-yard scoring drive. Henry found a wide open Colton Nelson in the front corner of the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown to finish the series with 9:37 to play in the third quarter.

Game was over when: Two plays after Henry’s throw to Nelson, the Indians recovered a fumble at the Keller Central 32-yard line. Keller cashed in for a score on the next play when Henry thew to Nakoa Rios for a touchdown to put the Indians up 43-7.

Player of the game: Henry finished the game with 20 completions in 24 attempts. Ntchobo led all rushers with 85 yards on 13 carries.

Big picture outlook: Keller finishes the regular season with a strong performance heading into the playoffs after downing a district rival.

What’s next? Keller will play Lewisville in the bi-district round of the Class 6A Division I bracket. Date and location were yet to be determined as of press time.