Which Dallas-Fort Worth area team is going to punch its ticket to the state tourney?

CLASS 6A REGION I
Thomas Coliseum, Haltom City
Semifinals: Weatherford (41-8) vs. Carroll (38-9), 6 p.m. Friday; EP Coronado (39-6) vs. Flower Mound (39-7), 8 p.m. Friday
Regional Final: 1 p.m. Saturday
Weatherford: Only team from 2017 to make a return trip to the regional tourney this season. The Kangaroos swept 4-6A champ Martin in the quarterfinals to tie a program record for wins in a single season. Roos have won 18 of the past 19 games.
Carroll: The Dragons are making it to regional for the fifth time in eight years. They out-lasted the area’s No. 2 6A team Waxahachie in five. Senior setter and TCU commit had a career-high 58 assists and is 90 away from 3,000.
Coronado: Second trip to regional in three seasons. The Thunderbirds have won 19-straight which includes 15 sweeps.
Flower Mound: First trip to the regional tourney in program history (founded in 1999) after upsetting No. 1 Byron Nelson in five.
CLASS 6A REGION II
Sam Houston State
Semifinals: Plano West (38-11) vs. The Woodlands (46-4), 5 p.m. Friday; Prosper (35-9) vs. Klein (39-8), 7 p.m. Friday
Regional Final: 1 p.m. Saturday
Plano West: First trip to regional since 2008 after the Wolves knocked off 9-6A opponent McKinney 3-0.
The Woodlands: The new No. 1 team, which went to the state semis last season, has been to regional eight of the past nine years.
Prosper: The Eagles won the 5A title last year before moving up to 6A. District 9-6A champs have won 18 of past 19 games. UConn commit leads Dallas-Fort Worth with 1,423 assists this season.
Klein: Regional for the second-straight year. A win on Friday sends the Bearkats to a regional final for the first time since 2002.
CLASS 5A REGION I
Lubbock Coronado HS
Semifinals: Randall (38-5) vs. Colleyville Heritage (30-13), 6 p.m. Friday; Amarillo (33-13) vs. Birdville (40-7), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Regional Final: Noon Saturday
Randall: Regional for the fifth-straight year.
Heritage: Panthers defeat Boswell for the second-straight season to clinch a berth into regional. Team-high 14 kills from Avery Cimperman while UAB commit Grace Koper registered 40 assists and 11 digs.
Amarillo: In the past 30 years, the Sandies have only missed the regional tournament once.
Birdville: First trip to regional in program history (founded in 1999) after defeating Grapevine in four. Freshman Maya Duckworth recorded 24 kills and 14 digs for her 17th double-double of the season. Senior Tatemn Brown had 20 digs while senior Emily Gannon added 41 assists.
CLASS 5A REGION II
Richardson Berkner HS
Semifinals: Wakeland (36-5) vs. Texarkana Texas (27-11), 5 p.m. Friday; Lovejoy (44-6) vs. Red Oak (30-16), 7 p.m. Friday
Regional Final: 2 p.m. Saturday
Wakeland: Third trip in four years. Winners of 11 straight.
Texarkana: The Tigers knocked off Joshua to clinch their first berth to regional since 1994.
Lovejoy: Established in 2007, the Leopards have won state six times and have been to regional every year.
Red Oak: Second-straight appearance after defeating 14-5A opponent Corsicana. SFA commit Hailey Hunt 11 kills, 21 digs.
CLASS 4A REGION I
Hardin-Simmons University
Semifinals: Canyon (24-18) vs. Glen Rose (36-7), noon Friday; Hereford (25-21) vs. Decatur (34-11), 2 p.m. Friday
Regional Final: 10 a.m. Saturday
Canyon: Dropped to 4A and made a regional tourney for the first time since 2007.
Glen Rose: Regional berth for the fifth-straight year; the Tigers are trying to reach state in back-to-back seasons.
Hereford: Haven’t dropped a set in three playoff games including a sweep over 34-2 Fabens.
Decatur: First trip to regional since 2015 when the Eagles made it four-straight seasons. State champs in 2013 and 2014.
CLASS 4A REGION II
Mesquite Poteet HS
Semifinals: Melissa (36-11) vs. Nevada Community (33-8), 6 p.m. Friday; Sanger (28-17) vs. Farmersville (34-6), 8 p.m. Friday
Regional Final: 1 p.m. Saturday
Melissa: Reached the regional tourney in 2014 and 2008. Winners of 10 straight
Community: Playoff berths the previous five seasons as well as 2000 and 1998, and the Braves had never made it past area.
Sanger: First trip to regional since 2003.
Farmersville: Made it to regional in 2015 and 2007. Farmers have won 21 in a row.
CLASS 4A REGION III
Bryan HS
Semifinals: China Spring (28-17) vs. Livingston (23-12), 6 p.m. Friday; Midlothian Heritage (30-14) vs. Hargrave (42-1), 8 p.m. Friday
Regional Final: 2 p.m. Saturday
Heritage: 67 wins the past two seasons. Made the regional final last year.
Hargrave: Regional for the third-straight year.
CLASS 3A REGION I
Lubbock Cooper HS
Semifinals: Shallowater (27-11) vs. Boyd (41-4), 6 p.m. Friday; Bushland (29-7) vs. Brock (31-12), 8 p.m. Friday
Regional Final: 1 p.m. Saturday
Boyd: No. 1 in 3A; reached the state semis last season.
Brock: Regional for second-straight year and eight of nine.
CLASS 3A REGION II
Midlothian HS
Semifinals: Gunter (29-14) vs. Mount Vernon (23-12), 5 p.m. Friday; Callisburg (42-4) vs. Commerce (28-9), 7 p.m. Friday
Regional Final: 2 p.m. Saturday
Gunter: Regional for the second-straight season.
Callisburg: Regional for the third-straight year and fourth in six. Last year’s 3A state runner-up.
CLASS 3A REGION III
Longview HS
Semifinals: Maypearl (31-12) vs. East Bernard (31-13), 6 p.m. Friday; Troy (29-10) vs. Central Heights (31-13), 8 p.m. Friday
Regional Final: 4 p.m. Saturday
Maypearl: Regional for the second-straight season.
Comments