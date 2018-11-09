Southlake Carroll finished regular season undefeated with blowout win over Keller Timber Creek

Southlake Carroll running back T.J. McDaniel rushed for three second-quarter touchdowns while Glenn Mitchell scored twice on receptions of more than 50 yards as the Dragons cruised past Keller Timber Creek, 57-13, on Friday night at Dragon Stadium.

Carroll, which had already clinched the District 5-6A title before the game, remained unbeaten. The Dragons are 10-0 for the year, 7-0 in district play. Timber Creek finished its season at 2-8 and 1-6.

Carroll will face Coppell (7-3) in the first round of the playoffs at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17 at Dragon Stadium.

Timber Creek was led by running backs Blake Irving and Jacob Yochim. Irving rushed 20 times for 75 yards and a TD, plus caught six passes for 70 yards. Yochim carried nine times for 73 yards.

The Dragons passed for 300 yards and finished with 556 yards offense, breaking the 500-yard barrier for the second game in a row. For the second consecutive game, the Dragons were never forced to punt.

Game was over when: For the second game in a row, the Dragons scored on their first play from scrimmage. Timber Creek tried an onside kick on the opening kickoff, but Carroll recovered. On the first play from scrimmage, Dragon QB Will Bowers hit Mitchell down the middle for a 51-yard TD. Just eight seconds had ticked off the game clock. Last week against Eaton, McDaniel scored 10 seconds into the game on a 75-yard run.

Play of the game: In the middle of the third quarter, with the Dragons ahead by 30, Carroll senior RB Eli Furgal hammered out a 32-yard TD run that left spectators shaking their heads. Eight Falcons made contact with Furgal. The running back ran straight over a Falcon at the 10 and carried two into the end zone for the score. Carson White deserves a mention for a circus catch in the right corner of the end zone on a 10-yard TD pass that covered 35 yards in the air. Somehow White touched in the end zone despite being tangled up with a Falcon and shoved towards out of bounds.

Offensive player of the game: McDaniel didn’t play much of the game, but he was dominate. He scored three TDs in the second quarter, then didn’t carry the ball in the second half. He finished with 125 yards on 17 carries.

Defensive player of the game: Two Carroll players came up with turnovers. Junior DB Brandon Howell intercepted a pass and senior LB Michael Parrish recovered a fumble, both in the first half.

Unsung hero of the game: Mitchell, the Dragons senior wide receiver, didn’t make much noise Friday night except for the two plays on which he caught passes. Twice, Mitchell just blew past the Falcons secondary and Bowers dropped an accurate throw into his waiting hands. Mitchell caught a 51-yard TD on the game’s first play and then a 56-yard TD in the third quarter.

What’s next? Southlake Carroll will start the playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 17. The Dragons will host Coppell at Dragon Stadium at 2 p.m. Keller Timber Creek missed the playoffs.