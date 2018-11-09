Dunbar uses fourth quarter rally to edge Lake Worth. Playoffs up next.

Fort Worth Dunbar came from behind on the strength of Leon’te Cooper throwing to Aaron Cooper to beat Lake Worth, 20-13, at Kittrell Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

The Wildcats trailed until the fourth quarter and will advance as the third seed from District 6-4A Division I.

It was a tight game through the first half as Lake Worth took an early lead on a 6-yard TD run by Isaac Ehrich. A critical PAT kick by Marvin Banegas made it 7-0, Bullfrogs.

Lake Worth stretched the lead to 13-0 after Caleb Welch used the QB sneak to score from 2 yards out.

Dunbar (5-4, 4-2 District 6-4A) countered when Leon’te Cooper hit Landdrwell Butler with an 11-yard pass to draw within 13-6 after the Wildcats’ kick failed.

The Bullfrogs (5-5, 3-3) were about to push their lead back to a two-score cushion.

Isaiah Jackson ran for 45 yards to set the Bullfrogs up at the Wildcats’ 5 in the second quarter.

But a fumble halted the drive and gave Dunbar the chance for a big play.

On first down, Leon’te Cooper hit Aaron Cooper in stride for an 82-yard scoring pass.

The first half ended with a 13-12 Lake Worth lead.

A scoreless third quarter was an exchange of interceptions by each team. Lake Worth, though, had a pass picked off in the end zone and gave the Wildcats the ball at the 1.

Again, though, it was Cooper-to-Cooper that proved lethal to Lake Worth.

A 40-yard Cooper connection set up Dunbar deep in Bullfrogs territory. Leon’te Cooper then hit Jermar Jennings with a 10-yard TD pass.

A Cooper-to-Cooper 2-point conversion put Dunbar ahead to stay at 20-13.

Game was over when: With just 1:57 to play in the game, Dunbar picked off their fifth Lake Worth pass.

Play of the game: The Leon’te Cooper pass to Aaron Cooper for 82 yards for a score flipped the momentum of the game.

Offensive player of the game: Aaron Cooper finished the game with eight catches for 166 yards, a TD and a conversion.

Defensive player of the game: Two Wildcats had two interceptions each. Lakeithan Tarkington and Branden Wilson collected four picks, while Aaryn Conley grabbed the clinching pick.

Unsung hero of the game: Lake Worth’s Tremaine Forrest led all rushers with 20 carries for 63 yards.

Moment of the game: Lake Worth had the opportunity to put a cushion between them and Dunbar but the interception in the end zone by the Wildcats flipped the momentum. Even though the Wildcats drive started at the 1, they were able to thwart the Bullfrogs’ drive.

Stat of the Game: Dunbar managed the win with just nine first downs.

What’s next? Dunbar will now take on Stephenville in the 4A Division I Bi-District to be played at Burleson on Thursday at 7 p.m. Lake Worth will play Waco La Vega at Waxahachie on Thursday at 7:30 in their Bi-District game.