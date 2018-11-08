Allen rolls past Plano West for sixth consecutive undefeated regular season

Allen converted a pair of lost fumbles by Plano West less than a minute apart in the first quarter into touchdowns as the top-ranked Eagles rolled to a 63-7 victory in Thursday’s District 9-6A regular-season finale for both teams at Eagle Stadium.

It was the sixth consecutive undefeated regular season for Allen (10-0) which increased its regular-season winning streak to 65 games in a row.

Allen generated four turnovers on the night despite recording one less first down to Plano West (0-10) – Wolves had 21 first downs to the Eagles’ 20 – including an interception in the end zone by Roy Sheckles in the end zone on the final play in the first half.

Allen took control early.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

On the fifth play of the game’s initial series for Plano West, Allen’s Jaden Healy fell on top of a lost fumble by Wolves quarterback Will Cannon. Two plays later, Eagles quarterback Grant Tisdale found Bryson Green wide open in the back of the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 Allen lead.

The mistakes didn’t end there for Plano West.

After Allen’s Saivon Gordon pounced on a muffed kickoff return on the ensuing play, at the West 2-yard line, a rushing touchdown one play later by Grant Robinson, his first of two scores in the first quarter, put the Eagles on top 14-0.

Allen’s good play on special teams carried over in the second quarter.

Mo Perkins blocked a 27-yard field goal on the third play to ignite a 21-point scoring frenzy for the Eagles who led 42-0 at halftime.

Allen backup quarterback Raylen Sharpe accounted for all three touchdowns in the second quarter with runs of 7 yards and 11 runs and a 75-yard catch and run touchdown to Ja’Juan Mason and added his fourth TD of the game on a 19-yard burst in the third quarter.

Sharpe completed 7-of-10 passes for 150 yards and also rushed for 82 yards on eight carries.

Noah Scroggins was a bright spot for Plano West as he led all rushers with 163 yards on 21 carries, including a 70-yard run with 44 seconds in the fourth quarter, effectively ending Allen’s bid for a shutout.

Offensive player of the game: Sharpe was sharp in relief of Tisdale as he accounted for all three Allen touchdowns in the second quarter before adding a 19-yard burst with 1:16 remaining in the third quarter to give the Eagles a commanding 49-0 lead.

Defensive player of the game: Jaden Healy’s recovery of a fumble by Plano West quarterback Will Cannon at the Wolves 34-yard line on the game’s initial series set the tone for a big first half for Allen.

Unsung hero of the game: Allen place kickers Blake Simpson and Alex Brown combined to go a perfect 9-of-9 on extra-point attempts.

It was over when: Perkins blocked a 27-yard field goal attempt by Plano West place kicker Jack Swearingen early in the second quarter, keeping Allen’s 21-0 lead intact.

What’s next? Allen will host the loser of tonight’s game between Rowlett and Sachse in the Bi-District round of the UIL Class 6A (Division 1) playoffs Friday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m. Plano West concluded its season Thursday.