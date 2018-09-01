Michael Dameron dominant for Castleberry in season-opening win over Carter-Riverside

It was hard to tell that Saturday’s night game was the first of the season for Castleberry quarterback Michael Dameron.

The senior threw for five scores and ran for another as the Lions routed Fort Worth Carter-Riverside, 46-13, in a non-district game at Scarbrough-Handley Field.

After throwing an interception on the Lions first drive of the game, Dameron led his squad on four consecutive scoring drives to build a 25-0 lead in the second quarter.

Game was over when: Castleberry put the game away with 2:24 to play in the first quarter when Dameron hit a wide-open Seth Oakes down the far sideline for a 56-yard score that put the Lions up 19-0.

Play of the game: Dameron made amends for his first-quarter interception by breaking free on the Lions next possession and racing 63 yards for Castleberry’s first score.

Offensive player of the game: Dameron had a big night for the Lions completing 11 of 20 passes for 162 yards and five scores. He also carried 10 times for 166 yards.

Moment of the game: After a personal foul penalty negated a Castleberry interception, Carter-Riverside scored its first touchdown thanks to a 42-yard yard pass from Anthony Rodriguez to Adarius Jennings with 8:23 to play in the first half. The score cut the Lions lead to 25-6.

Stat of the Game: Castleberry’s Diego Garcia finished the game with four catches for 61 yards and two scores. Garcia hauled in touchdown passes of 13 and 33 yards for the Lions.

What’s next? Fort Worth North Side plays at Castleberry at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Carter-Riverside faces Fort Worth Western Hills at Clark Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday.