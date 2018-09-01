Cleburne’s sophomore QB impressive in varsity debut victory over South Hills

The Cleburne Yellow Jackets picked up their first win since 2016 with a 40-22 victory over Fort Worth South Hills on Friday night at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
While the Jackets went winless in 2017, Cleburne gave South Hills its first regular-season loss since 2015.
After a fast start by Cleburne’s offense in the first half, it was the Jackets’ defense that was the difference in the game. With Cleburne protecting a 13-point lead, South Hills marched up and down the field in the second half, but the Jackets’ defense stood strong when it counted.
The Jackets stopped South Hills on fourth down on four occasions in the second half, three times when the Scorpions were inside the 10-yard line looking to cut the deficit to one possession.
Game was over when: Cleburne stopped South Hills on fourth down for the third time late in the third quarter. On the Jackets’ ensuing possession, Jamari Bradley scored on a 47-yard touchdown reception to give the Jackets an 18-point lead.
Play of the game: Cleburne senior receiver Jamari Bradley went up high over a defender to come down with a 57-yard touchdown to give the Jackets a 26-7 lead midway through the second quarter.
Offensive player of the game: Cleburne QB Gunner Hammond had a strong varsity debut. The sophomore finished 15-of-25 passing for 261 yards with 75 rushing yards and six total touchdowns. In the first half alone, Hammond accounted for five total touchdowns, with his three passing touchdowns going for 43, 57 and 67 yards. South Hills RB Anthony Watkins had a big performance in defeat with 279 rushing yards.
Defensive player of the game: Cleburne linebacker Braxton Bailey was all over the field, including several tackles for loss, one of which pushed South Hills from inside the 5-yard line to outside the 10 on third down. Cleburne safety Anthony Chanta made a jarring TD-saving hit early and also recovered a fumble to set up Cleburne’s third touchdown.
Stat of the game: South Hills was 1-for-8 on fourth down.
They said it: “Sometimes you take winning for granted,” Cleburne Coach Casey Walraven said. “Last year makes you realize success is hard to come by. It takes a lot of work and patience sometimes.”
Big picture outlook: It was a huge momentum-boosting win for Cleburne, which was coming off an 0-10 season in 2017. For South Hills, it was the Scorpions’ first regular-season loss since 2015.
What’s next? Cleburne hosts Saginaw Chisholm Trail in week 2 with the Jackets looking for a 2-0 start. South Hills hosts O.D. Wyatt looking for its first win of 2018.
