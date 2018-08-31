Top 5 Fort Worth area Offensive Linemen to watch in 2018

Here are our top 5 Fort Worth area offensive linemen in the 2018 season:

1. Thalen Robinson, 2019, Arlington Bowie

The 3-star prospect committed to Missouri earlier in August. He also considered SMU, Texas State, Washington State, Virginia, Georgia State, Colorado State and Tulane. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football have him listed at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds. DCTF says they think Robinson has a chance to play on Sundays. The Volunteers rushed for 185 yards per game last season.

2. Andrej Karic, 2020, Southlake Carroll

The 3-star junior is ranked as the No. 53 OT in the nation for 2020 and No. 77 overall in the state. Karic holds offers from Baylor, Oregon and Nebraska. DCTF lists him at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds. With one of the best RBs in the state in SMU commit TJ McDaniel, Karic helped the Dragons rush for 245 yards per game last season.

3. Sione Finau, 2019, Keller Central

The 3-star senior is ranked as the No. 60 OG in the nation. He holds six offers from Navy, Army, Air Force, Hawaii, Cornell and Houston Baptist. DCTF lists Finau at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds. The Chargers rushed for 143 yards per game last season.

4. Chase Lundt, 2019, Arlington Martin

The 3-star prospect is one of the taller offensive linemen in the area listing at 6-foot-7. He holds offers from UConn, Alabama A&M and Central Arkansas. Martin has always had a great running attack and the Warriors rushed for nearly 250 yards per game last season.

5. John Brunner, 2019, Brock

The 3-star tackle is committed to North Texas. He also considered SFA, ACU, Houston Baptist, Texas State and Incarnate Word. Brunner is listed at 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds. Brock made the Class 3A Division I state title game last season.

Next Five: Gavin Byers (Colleyville Heritage), Zach Rhea (Eaton), Josh Gilliam (Timberview), Logan Escamilla (Aledo), Cameron Hanna (Kennedale)

Honorable Mention: Mykel Estrello (Haltom), Cooper Golightly (Richland), Ape Likio (Euless Trinity), Kaden Azaldua (Weatherford), Senituli Teuhema (Lamar), Tyler Jones (North Crowley), Jacob Rios (Sam Houston), Gavin Mull (Byron Nelson), Jalen McGee (Fossil Ridge), Grayson Williams (Keller), Zach Muth (Lake Ridge), Eric Walters (Boswell), Cole Chapman (Brewer), Jakobe Baker (South Hills), Tony Campos (Grapevine), Caden Clark (Legacy), Taylon Jackson (Southwest), Trevor Suggs (Burleson Centennial), Willie Tutt (Everman), Romello Watson (Arlington Seguin), Davison Haynes (Lake Worth)