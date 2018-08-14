Three Texas teams featured in USA Today’s Super 25 football teams for the 2018 season

Three teams from the Lone Star State were featured in the USA Today’s 2018 Super 25 football teams, which was published on Tuesday.

Allen, the defending Class 6A Division I state champs, are the highest-rated Texas team checking in at No. 4.

The Eagles went 16-0 last season and beat Austin Lake Travis in the state final. They were ranked No. 5 by USA Today to end the year.

Allen is a favorite to win another state ring this season. The Eagles return 5-star WR and Oklahoma commit Theo Wease, 3-star QB and Ole Miss commit Grant Tisdale, 4-star OG and Oklahoma commit EJ Ndoma-Ogar and 3-star DT and Oklahoma State commit Jayden Jernigan.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Lake Travis also made the list at No. 10. The Cavaliers went 13-3, but were unranked during the final rankings.

Katy is No. 19. The Tigers went 12-1 last season.

Allen came in at No. 8, Lake Travis No. 15 during May’s way-too-early preseason poll.

All three teams are ranked in the Top 3 of the Associated Press Class 6A preseason poll.

SHARE COPY LINK The Eagles forced four turnovers, including a defensive TD on the first snap, to help the Eagles win the 6A Division I state championship 35-33 over Lake Travis.

TOP 25

1. IMG Academy (Fla.)

Last season: 8-0, Ranked No. 2

2. St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Last season: 11-3, Ranked No. 13

3. Mater Dei (Calif.)

Last season: 16-0, Ranked No. 1

4. ALLEN

Last season: 16-0, Ranked No. 5

5. Grayson (Ga.)

Last season: 10-2, Unranked

6. St. John’s College (D.C.)

Last season: 9-2, Ranked No. 13

7. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

Last season: 12-3, Unranked

8. Chandler (Ariz.)

Last season: 13-2, Ranked No. 13

9. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)

Last season: 13-0, Ranked No. 4

10. LAKE TRAVIS

Last season: 13-3, Unranked

11. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

Last season: 13-2, Ranked No. 10

12. Hoover (Ala.)

Last season: 11-3, Unranked

13. Bergen Catholic (N.J.)

Last season: 10-2, Unranked

14. St. Louis (Honolulu)

Last season: 11-0, Unranked

15. Miami Central

Last season: 10-3, Unranked

16. Marietta (Ga.)

Last season: 8-5, Unranked

17. Pickerington Central (Ohio)

Last season: 14-1, Unranked

18. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)

Last season: 13-3, Ranked No. 3

19. KATY

Last season: 12-1, Unranked

20. Folsom (Calif.)

Last season: 16-0, Unranked

21. Warren Central (Indianapolis)

Last season: 7-4, Unranked

22. University Lab (Baton Rouge)

Last season: 13-0, Unranked

23. Good Counsel (Md.)

Last season: 8-3, Unranked

24. Owasso (Okla.)

Last season: 13-1, Ranked No. 22

25. Centennial (Calif.)

Last season: 10-3, Unranked