Three Texas teams featured in USA Today’s Super 25 football teams for the 2018 season

Three teams from the Lone Star State were featured in the USA Today’s 2018 Super 25 football teams, which was published on Tuesday.
Allen, the defending Class 6A Division I state champs, are the highest-rated Texas team checking in at No. 4.
The Eagles went 16-0 last season and beat Austin Lake Travis in the state final. They were ranked No. 5 by USA Today to end the year.
Allen is a favorite to win another state ring this season. The Eagles return 5-star WR and Oklahoma commit Theo Wease, 3-star QB and Ole Miss commit Grant Tisdale, 4-star OG and Oklahoma commit EJ Ndoma-Ogar and 3-star DT and Oklahoma State commit Jayden Jernigan.
Lake Travis also made the list at No. 10. The Cavaliers went 13-3, but were unranked during the final rankings.
Katy is No. 19. The Tigers went 12-1 last season.
Allen came in at No. 8, Lake Travis No. 15 during May’s way-too-early preseason poll.
All three teams are ranked in the Top 3 of the Associated Press Class 6A preseason poll.
TOP 25
1. IMG Academy (Fla.)
Last season: 8-0, Ranked No. 2
2. St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Last season: 11-3, Ranked No. 13
3. Mater Dei (Calif.)
Last season: 16-0, Ranked No. 1
4. ALLEN
Last season: 16-0, Ranked No. 5
5. Grayson (Ga.)
Last season: 10-2, Unranked
6. St. John’s College (D.C.)
Last season: 9-2, Ranked No. 13
7. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)
Last season: 12-3, Unranked
8. Chandler (Ariz.)
Last season: 13-2, Ranked No. 13
9. St. Frances Academy (Baltimore)
Last season: 13-0, Ranked No. 4
10. LAKE TRAVIS
Last season: 13-3, Unranked
11. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)
Last season: 13-2, Ranked No. 10
12. Hoover (Ala.)
Last season: 11-3, Unranked
13. Bergen Catholic (N.J.)
Last season: 10-2, Unranked
14. St. Louis (Honolulu)
Last season: 11-0, Unranked
15. Miami Central
Last season: 10-3, Unranked
16. Marietta (Ga.)
Last season: 8-5, Unranked
17. Pickerington Central (Ohio)
Last season: 14-1, Unranked
18. St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia)
Last season: 13-3, Ranked No. 3
19. KATY
Last season: 12-1, Unranked
20. Folsom (Calif.)
Last season: 16-0, Unranked
21. Warren Central (Indianapolis)
Last season: 7-4, Unranked
22. University Lab (Baton Rouge)
Last season: 13-0, Unranked
23. Good Counsel (Md.)
Last season: 8-3, Unranked
24. Owasso (Okla.)
Last season: 13-1, Ranked No. 22
25. Centennial (Calif.)
Last season: 10-3, Unranked
Comments