South Hills senior Anthony Watkins goes through running back drills during the Scorpions first practice, Monday August 6, 2018. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

High School Football

It’s time to celebrate. Texas high school football is officially underway for 2018

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

August 07, 2018 09:45 AM

Did you feel that?

What?

The official kickoff of Texas high school football! It started in the early morning hours on Monday!

Regular season games don’t start until Aug. 30, but several teams got their fall seasons underway. Some teams, like 4A Division I state runner-up Kennedale, even held their own version of Midnight Madness, with practice beginning around midnight.

Richard Barrett
Kennedale head coach Richard Barrett talks with his team after beating Kaufman, 63-36.
Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram

Others to start on Monday included all 4A teams and below, and any 5A and 6A schools that didn’t have spring football like Fort Worth South Hills. The Scorpions began their season at 8:30 a.m.

Coaches still have to abide by the UIL rules when it comes to two-a-days. The beginning of the fall means conditioning without pads.

According to the UIL, teams must hold practices without pads for the first five days of the week and no contact activities are permitted until Saturday. The first day scrimmages can be held is Aug. 16.

Others in the Fort Worth area that started on Monday included Arlington Heights, Benbrook, Brock, Saginaw, Chisholm Trail, Eastern Hills, Dunbar, Wyatt, Crowley and North Crowley.

