Aledo girls advance while Kennedale boys defeat Dunbar in instant classic

Dallas Pinkston scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to build a double-digit lead as the Vikings downed Kennedale, 55-43, in a girls Class 4A area-round game at Arlington High School.

“We gave up a couple of easy buckets and it took the air out of us it felt like,” said Kennedale coach Garrett Hilton, in his first year at KHS. “We also missed a couple of easy ones in that sequence and it just deflated us.”

Kenshawnna Reed of Pinkston (25-8) was everywhere leading the team with 13 points. The Vikings play maker also had 8 rebounds, 5 blocked shots, and 2 assists and steals.

Kennedale (21-14) tied the game at 29 with 4:21 left in the third quarter on a basket by Kalyne Daniels, but Pinkston went on another 7-0 run and closed the quarter leading 36-32.

The Lady Kats then went cold, not scoring for the first 4:13 of the final stanza. Trinitee Warren ended the drought with a basket, but Kennedale trailed 43-34 at that point and couldn’t recover.

Daniels led Kennedale with 18 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out with 2:20 left. Warren had a double-double as well with 16 points and 14 rebounds and committed her fifth foul with 1:10 to go.

“They’ve been our backbone all year long,” said Hilton of his two star seniors. “Offensively and defensively they made plays their whole careers, not just this year. They’ve won a ton of games wearing the green and white.”

GIRLS

ALEDO 65, EL PASO BURGES 46





Liz Allanach poured in 26 points, including three 3-pointers, as the Aledo girls whipped El Paso Burges 65-46 in a Class 5A area-round game at Odessa Permian High School.

Aledo (25-9) will advance to face No. 2 Amarillo (32-4) in the regional quarterfinals.

Riley Sale added 13 points for the Ladycats on two 3-pointers and hitting 7 of 8 fourth quarter free throws. Maddie Shumway also had 13 for Aledo.





The Ladycats hit 12 of 16 free throws in the final quarter to put the game away. Aledo went 18 of 24 on the night from the stripe.

BOYS

KENNEDALE 97, FORT WORTH DUNBAR 89 OT

Kennedale’s Tre Jones scored 28 points as the Wildcats (31-3) took the top seed in District 9-4A with a 97-89 overtime thriller over Fort Worth Dunbar (17-14).

Five Wildcats scored in double figures including Jaden Smith (18), Trey Poe (15), Scott Whorley (12) and Blake Taylor (11). Kennedale outscored Dunbar 15-7 in the extra period.

Dunbar’s Jeremiah Keys led all scorers pouring in 43 points for the Wildcats.

Kennedale defeated Dunbar 73-53 on Jan. 1 at Wilkerson-Greines. Dunbar turned the tables at Kennedale on Jan. 25 winning 75-66.

SAN ANGELO CENTRAL 76, RICHLAND 66

Richland and San Angelo Central were tied at 55 after three quarters, but Tristan Lopez scored 14 of his game-high 30 points in the fourth period as the Bobcats pulled away 76-66 in the District 3-6A fourth-place playoff.

The Rebels hit 11 shots from 3-point range led by Jourdyn Grandberry who hit five, four in the second quarter. Grandberry finished with 14 points.

Landon Burrin led Richland with 16 points followed by Rashee Rice with 15 and 10 from Carlos Scott.