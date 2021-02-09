Boys Soccer

Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school boys soccer player of the week

Lake Ridge Jackson Turley battles for the ball between two defenders during a 11-6A soccer game at Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 02, 2021. Duncanville led Lake Ridge 2-1 after one half of play. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)
Lake Ridge Jackson Turley battles for the ball between two defenders during a 11-6A soccer game at Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 02, 2021. Duncanville led Lake Ridge 2-1 after one half of play. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

Voting ends Wednesday morning.

You may vote more than once.

Vote for DFW boys soccer player of the week
EJ Jarmon, Cleburne
Jax Turley, Lake Ridge
Pryse Anderson, FW Paschal
Aidan Shimmick, Colleyville Heritage
Jorge Morgado, Dallas Kimball
Profile Image of Brian Gosset
Brian Gosset
Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.
