DFW high school boys basketball scores: Jan. 18, 2019

Please send scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com
Friday Jan. 18
Allen 80, McKinney 61
Azle 60, Birdville 59 OT
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Braswell 71, Little Elm 58
Brewer 46, Saginaw 29
Brock 81, Tolar 34
Burleson 59, Granbury 50
Burl. Centennial 70, Seguin 50
Byron Nelson 57, Central 41
Coll. Heritage 52, Boswell 39
Coppell 50, Hebron 43
Crowley 66, Legacy 63
Decatur 46, Argyle 45
Desoto 83, Cedar Hill 54
Fossil Ridge 54, Eaton 51
Frisco 57, Centennial 45
Grapevine 41, Chisholm Trail 39
Guyer 75, Carroll 43
Heath 63, Mesquite 49
Highland Park 62, Conrad 53
Keller 52, Timber Creek 34
Lake Highlands 48, Richardson 47
Lancaster 79, Forney 37
LD Bell 87, Weatherford 43
Lone Star 61, Wakeland 46
Martin 54, Arlington 40
Nolan Catholic 47, NCTA 46
North Crowley 68, Bowie 37
North Mesquite 59, Tyler Lee 54
Northwest 90, Denton 61
Paschal 44, YMLA 43
Plano East 58, Prosper 54
Plano West 50, Plano 43
Red Oak 61, Midlothian 54
Rockwall 72, Horn 66
SA Central 50, Haltom 45
South Hills 91, Carter-Riverside 32
Summit 43, Lake Ridge 40
The Colony 59, Lake Dallas 38
Timberview 80, Everman 46
Trinity 61, Richland 46
Turner 59, Adams 55
University 75, Cleburne 66
Wyatt 62, Southwest 48
Comments