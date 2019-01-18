Boys Basketball

DFW high school boys basketball scores: Jan. 18, 2019

By Brian Gosset

January 18, 2019 09:54 PM

Keller Indians fans cheer in the first half of a boys high school basketball playoff game against the Allen Eagles at Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center in Fort Worth, Texas on Friday, March 3, 2017.
Please send scores to bgosset@star-telegram.com

Friday Jan. 18

Allen 80, McKinney 61

Azle 60, Birdville 59 OT

Braswell 71, Little Elm 58

Brewer 46, Saginaw 29

Brock 81, Tolar 34

Burleson 59, Granbury 50

Burl. Centennial 70, Seguin 50

Byron Nelson 57, Central 41

Coll. Heritage 52, Boswell 39

Coppell 50, Hebron 43

Crowley 66, Legacy 63

Decatur 46, Argyle 45

Desoto 83, Cedar Hill 54

Fossil Ridge 54, Eaton 51

Frisco 57, Centennial 45

Grapevine 41, Chisholm Trail 39

Guyer 75, Carroll 43

Heath 63, Mesquite 49

Highland Park 62, Conrad 53

Keller 52, Timber Creek 34

Lake Highlands 48, Richardson 47

Lancaster 79, Forney 37

LD Bell 87, Weatherford 43

Lone Star 61, Wakeland 46

Martin 54, Arlington 40

Nolan Catholic 47, NCTA 46

North Crowley 68, Bowie 37

North Mesquite 59, Tyler Lee 54

Northwest 90, Denton 61

Paschal 44, YMLA 43

Plano East 58, Prosper 54

Plano West 50, Plano 43

Red Oak 61, Midlothian 54

Rockwall 72, Horn 66

SA Central 50, Haltom 45

South Hills 91, Carter-Riverside 32

Summit 43, Lake Ridge 40

The Colony 59, Lake Dallas 38

Timberview 80, Everman 46

Trinity 61, Richland 46

Turner 59, Adams 55

University 75, Cleburne 66

Wyatt 62, Southwest 48

Brian Gosset

Born and raised in Hawaii, Brian Gosset graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in journalism before coming to Texas in 2014. He’s covered high school sports — yes, pretty much every high school sport — for the Star-Telegram ever since.

