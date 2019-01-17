High School Sports

Here are the winners for high school boys and girls basketball players of the week

By Brian Gosset

January 17, 2019 07:00 AM

Colleyville Covenant swept the latest high school boys and girls basketball player of the week voting.

Macie Lynch filled up the stat sheet with 22 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 blocks and 4 steals in the Cougars’ 53-19 win over Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy.

Graham Stiefel recorded 19 points, 14 assists and 5 rebounds in Tuesday’s 97-22 win over Fort Worth Temple Christian and added 21 points, 11 assists and 8 rebounds in Friday’s 59-55 win vs. Coram Deo.

