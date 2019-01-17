Here are the winners for high school boys and girls basketball players of the week

Colleyville Covenant swept the latest high school boys and girls basketball player of the week voting.

Macie Lynch filled up the stat sheet with 22 points, 16 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 blocks and 4 steals in the Cougars’ 53-19 win over Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy.

Graham Stiefel recorded 19 points, 14 assists and 5 rebounds in Tuesday’s 97-22 win over Fort Worth Temple Christian and added 21 points, 11 assists and 8 rebounds in Friday’s 59-55 win vs. Coram Deo.