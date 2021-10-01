High School Sports

LIVE UPDATES: High school football games around DFW and the rest of Texas

Keep it locked right here for continuous updates from all of the high school football scores across the Lone Star State.

Friday October 1st

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service