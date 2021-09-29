Top 5 high school football games to watch, predictions among Fort Worth-area in Week 6

Another great Texas high school football season is underway with top showdowns all across the Fort Worth-area, including state finalists, state-ranked teams and new coaches.

As you get set for Week 5 games starting Thursday, let’s look at marquee matches among area teams.

Here is a look at the Fort Worth-area’s Top 5 games in Week 6:

1. Southlake Carroll (5-0, 1-0) at Keller (5-0, 1-0)

7 p.m. Thursday

A Thursday night showdown among undefeated squads which could determine the district championship. Carroll comes in No. 1 in the Fort Worth-area Class 6A rankings and No. 3 in the state. Keller is No. 4 in the area and off to its best start since 1967.

Carroll comes off a 68-7 rout over Byron Nelson in Week 5 while Keller took down Central, 41-7.

Watch for the quarterback battle between Carroll’s Kaden Anderson and Keller’s Tre Guerra. Carroll has the top running back in the area in Owen Allen while Keller will throw two good backs at the Dragon defense with Austin Coleman and Jackson Kraatz.

Both teams have two good receivers with Carroll’s Landon Samson (South Carolina commit) and RJ Maryland (Boston College), and Keller’s Amari Henry and Seth Henry.

The Indians’ defense has vastly improved from a season ago, allowing 17 points in the past three games and 40 overall this season. The Dragons, who have played one of the toughest non-district schedules in the state, trot out a very good defensive unit that’s allowing 14 points per game this season and less than five points per game in their last three outings.

It’s going to be rockin’ at Keller ISD Stadium, but Carroll is still the best team in the area. Give me the Dragons.

PREDICTION: CARROLL 49, KELLER 24

Southlake running back Owen Allen runs the ball upfield during the Conference 6A Division 1 2020 state championship semi-final football game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 09, 2021. Duncanville led 27-21 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth)

2. Argyle (4-0, 0-0) at Melissa (3-2, 1-0)

7:30 p.m. Friday

Argyle continues to be the top-ranked Class 4A team in the area and state rankings. The Eagles are coming off their bye week, but beat Waco La Vega, 17-14, in Week 4 for the program’s 20th straight win overall and 60th straight win in the regular season.

Eagles’ QB Jacob Robinson has an 8-1 TD-INT ratio and Landon Ferris is the team’s leading rusher (259 yards, 4 TD). The offense is averaging nearly 37 points per game while the defense has played well in their past two games, shutting out Celina in Week 3 and limiting La Vega, which entered Week 4 scoring 41 points per game.

The Argyle D has 10 takeaways in four games and nine sacks, five from big junior Riley Van Poppel.

Melissa got off to a rough start losing its first two games, but has since won its past three. The Cardinals have scored 60, 48 and 47 points in the past three weeks, which included a 48-28 win over previously unbeaten Midlothian Heritage in Week 4.

During that span, Melissa has allowed 15 points per game.

Melissa is on a roll, but Argyle is still the king of 4A. Give me the Eagles on the road.

PREDICTION: ARGYLE 31, MELISSA 21

The Argyle Eagles enter the field to face Waco La Vega, Friday night, September 18, 2020 played at Argyle High School in Argyle, Tx. (Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram) Special to the Star-Telegram

3. South Grand Prairie (4-1, 1-0) vs. Arlington Martin (3-2, 1-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Choctaw Stadium, Arlington

Who will come out as the better Warriors?

SGP will be Martin’s biggest test of District 8-6A, but will it be enough to pull off the upset? Martin enters the game averaging over 40 points per game. That includes a season-high 65 points last week vs. Arlington.

The star to watch for Martin will be two-way athlete Javien Toviano. The 5-star prospect plays cornerback and running back. He’s averaging over eight yards per carry with five TDs on offense while on defense, not many teams throw in his direction (for obvious reasons).

Also watch for QB Cydd Ford (11 TD passes) and RB Sergio Snider (5 TD rushes) for the Martin offense.

SGP beat Arlington Bowie in Week 5, 46-28 and is off to its first 4-1 start since 2016. That year the team beat Martin, 39-25. Martin leads the all-time series 14-9-1, but SGP has won three of the last four meetings.

However, Martin is still favored by two scores. Give me Bob Wager and company.

PREDICTION: MARTIN 42, SGP 28

Martin running back Javien Toviano (8) gets the first down around the right side during a Conference 6A Division 1 regional playoff football game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Dec. 24, 2020. Southlake Carroll defeated Arlington Martin 30-26. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth

4. Colleyville Heritage (3-1, 1-0) vs. Midlothian (2-2, 1-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Midlothian ISD Stadium

It’s a Panther vs. Panther showdown Friday night. Midlothian and Heritage started district play with wins as Midlothian beat Birdville, 31-7. Heritage beat Richland 45-29.

Colleyville Heritage defeated Richland even with only one touchdown on offense. The team is averaging over 40 points per game and has outscored opponents by 100 in four games.

QB Weston Smith leads the team in passing while QB Luke Ullrich leads the team in rushing.

Hogan Wasson is among the area leaders in receiving.

Single-digit losses to Brewer and Wichita Falls Rider have held Midlothian back from being 4-0. But after the win against Birdville, the team did jump into the Fort Worth-area 5A rankings.

Give me Heritage in this match up.

PREDICTION: HERITAGE 42, MIDLOTHIAN 28

Colleyville Heritage’s Isaac Shabay races out of the backfield against Mansfield Summit during the fourth quarter of their Division 1-5A Regional Round Play-off football game Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Bearcat Stadium in Aledo, Texas. Summit went on to win 34-31. Special/Bob Haynes Bob Haynes Special to the Star-Telegram

5. Haslet Eaton (4-1, 1-0) vs. Byron Nelson (3-2, 0-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Northwest ISD Stadium, Justin

Keller may be rockin’ Thursday night for Carroll-Keller, but Friday night, Justin will be rockin’ for this district showdown between the Eagles and Bobcats.

Byron Nelson looks to bounce back. After a 3-0 start, the Bobcats have dropped the last two to McKinney Boyd and Southlake Carroll. Byron is scoring nearly 30 points per game, however, the defense will need to play much better against an Eaton team that has scored 174 points this season.

If it wasn’t for a 14-0 run by Braswell, Eaton would still be undefeated.

The Eagles come off a 42-21 win over Keller Fossil Ridge last week. Watch for the QB match up between Eaton’s Tyler Fussell and Byron’s Jake Wilson.

Give me the Eagles to go to 2-0 in district.

PREDICTION: EATON 38, BYRON NELSON 28

Prosper wide receiver Tyler Bailey (8) stiff arms Eaton defender Charles Whitebear (88) during a Conference 6A Division 2 regional playoff football game at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. Prosper led 13-3 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth Bob Booth