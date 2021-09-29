High School Sports
Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 6
The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2021 season.
Our esteemed cast of prognosticators
Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor
Greg Tepper (defending champ) - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Bally Sports Southwest high school football analyst
Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach
Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer
Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com
Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Payton Peterson - Friday Night Glory Analyst
Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst
Nolan Ruth - High school sports writer for The Community News and Founder of Nolan and Company Sports
Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire
Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report
Mike Alexander - Bally Sports Southwest Photographer
Ward Fasold - Inside High School Sports Producer
Season Record
Peters 38-12
D. Johnson 38-12
Diggs 37-13
Matthews 37-13
Ruth 37-13
Fasold 37-13
Peterson 37-13
Alexander 35-15
Pickle 35-15
Davidson 35-15
Howell 34-16
Henry 34-16
Tepper 30-10
T. Johnson 29-21
Gosset 28-22
Games
Southlake Carroll vs Keller
Argyle vs Melissa
Carter-Riverside vs Western Hills
Eaton vs Byron Nelson
South Grand Prairie vs Arlington Martin
Mineral Wells vs Glen Rose
Denton Guyer vs Prosper
Allen vs McKinney Boyd
Frisco Lone Star vs Frisco Reedy
Flower Mound vs Hebron
Picks
Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Carroll, Argyle, Carter-Riverside, Eaton, Martin, Glen Rose, Guyer, Allen, Lone Star, Flower Mound
Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Carroll, Argyle, Western Hills, Eaton, Martin, Glen Rose, Guyer, Allen, Lone Star, Flower Mound
Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Carroll, Melissa, Western Hills, Eaton, Martin, Glen Rose, Guyer, Allen, Lone Star, Flower Mound
Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Carroll, Argyle, Western Hills, Eaton, Martin, Glen Rose, Guyer, Allen, Lone Star, Hebron
Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Carroll, Argyle, Western Hills, Byron, Martin, Glen Rose, Guyer, Allen, Lone Star, Flower Mound
Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Carroll, Argyle, Western Hills, Eaton, Martin, Glen Rose, Guyer, Allen, Lone Star, Flower Mound
Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Carroll, Argyle, Western Hills, Eaton, SGP, Glen Rose, Guyer, Boyd, Lone Star, Flower Mound
Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Carroll, Argyle, Carter-Riverside, Byron, SGP, Glen Rose, Guyer, Allen, Lone Star, Flower Mound
Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Carroll, Argyle, Western Hills, Eaton, Martin, Mineral Wells, Guyer, Boyd, Lone Star, Hebron
Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Carroll, Argyle, Western Hills, Eaton, Martin, Glen Rose, Guyer, Allen, Lone Star, Flower Mound
Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Carroll, Argyle, Western Hills, Eaton, Martin, Glen Rose, Guyer, Allen, Lone Star, Flower Mound
Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Carroll, Argyle, Western Hills, Eaton, Martin, Glen Rose, Guyer, Allen, Lone Star, Hebron
Payton Peterson, @paytpeterson1: Carroll, Argyle, Western Hills, Eaton, Martin, Glen Rose, Guyer, Allen, Lone Star, Flower Mound
Mike Alexander, @MikeAMVPSports: Carroll, Argyle, Western Hills, Eaton, Martin, Glen Rose, Guyer, Allen, Lone Star, Hebron
Ward Fasold, @TheWizord: Carroll, Argyle, Carter-Riverside, Eaton, Martin, Glen Rose, Guyer, Allen, Lone Star, Flower Mound
