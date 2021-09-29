Texas high school football experts predict winners of top DFW games for Week 6

The top high school football minds in the state of Texas are teaming up with the Star-Telegram to offer up their predictions for some of the best games in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex each week of the 2021 season.

Our esteemed cast of prognosticators

Brian Gosset - The Star-Telegram’s Prep Sports Editor

Greg Tepper (defending champ) - Managing editor at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Bally Sports Southwest high school football analyst

Matt Diggs - High school football Analyst, Writer for The Old Coach

Ashley Pickle - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Video Producer

Jason Howell - Senior Recruiting Analyst for TexAgs.com

Kenny Matthews - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Tarrance Johnson - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Payton Peterson - Friday Night Glory Analyst

Matthew Davidson - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Marc Henry - The Top Texas Prospects Show Analyst

Nolan Ruth - High school sports writer for The Community News and Founder of Nolan and Company Sports

Stephen Peters - High School Sports Freelancer Extraordinaire

Derek Johnson - Texas Redzone Report

Mike Alexander - Bally Sports Southwest Photographer

Ward Fasold - Inside High School Sports Producer

Season Record

Peters 38-12

D. Johnson 38-12

Diggs 37-13

Matthews 37-13

Ruth 37-13

Fasold 37-13

Peterson 37-13

Alexander 35-15

Pickle 35-15

Davidson 35-15

Howell 34-16

Henry 34-16

Tepper 30-10

T. Johnson 29-21

Gosset 28-22

Games

Southlake Carroll vs Keller

Argyle vs Melissa

Carter-Riverside vs Western Hills

Eaton vs Byron Nelson

South Grand Prairie vs Arlington Martin

Mineral Wells vs Glen Rose

Denton Guyer vs Prosper

Allen vs McKinney Boyd

Frisco Lone Star vs Frisco Reedy

Flower Mound vs Hebron

Picks

Brian Gosset, @gosset41: Carroll, Argyle, Carter-Riverside, Eaton, Martin, Glen Rose, Guyer, Allen, Lone Star, Flower Mound

Greg Tepper, @Tepper: Carroll, Argyle, Western Hills, Eaton, Martin, Glen Rose, Guyer, Allen, Lone Star, Flower Mound

Matt Diggs, @ProfessorDiggs: Carroll, Melissa, Western Hills, Eaton, Martin, Glen Rose, Guyer, Allen, Lone Star, Flower Mound

Jason Howell, @Jason_Howell: Carroll, Argyle, Western Hills, Eaton, Martin, Glen Rose, Guyer, Allen, Lone Star, Hebron

Kenny Matthews, @KennyMatthews: Carroll, Argyle, Western Hills, Byron, Martin, Glen Rose, Guyer, Allen, Lone Star, Flower Mound

Ashley Pickle, @ashley_pickle12: Carroll, Argyle, Western Hills, Eaton, Martin, Glen Rose, Guyer, Allen, Lone Star, Flower Mound

Tarrance Johnson, @The_RightCall: Carroll, Argyle, Western Hills, Eaton, SGP, Glen Rose, Guyer, Boyd, Lone Star, Flower Mound

Matthew Davidson, @MDZgo: Carroll, Argyle, Carter-Riverside, Byron, SGP, Glen Rose, Guyer, Allen, Lone Star, Flower Mound

Marc Henry, @Marchen44: Carroll, Argyle, Western Hills, Eaton, Martin, Mineral Wells, Guyer, Boyd, Lone Star, Hebron

Nolan Ruth, @RealNolanRuth: Carroll, Argyle, Western Hills, Eaton, Martin, Glen Rose, Guyer, Allen, Lone Star, Flower Mound

Stephen Peters, @iamspeters: Carroll, Argyle, Western Hills, Eaton, Martin, Glen Rose, Guyer, Allen, Lone Star, Flower Mound

Derek Johnson, @derekraydj: Carroll, Argyle, Western Hills, Eaton, Martin, Glen Rose, Guyer, Allen, Lone Star, Hebron

Payton Peterson, @paytpeterson1: Carroll, Argyle, Western Hills, Eaton, Martin, Glen Rose, Guyer, Allen, Lone Star, Flower Mound

Mike Alexander, @MikeAMVPSports: Carroll, Argyle, Western Hills, Eaton, Martin, Glen Rose, Guyer, Allen, Lone Star, Hebron

Ward Fasold, @TheWizord: Carroll, Argyle, Carter-Riverside, Eaton, Martin, Glen Rose, Guyer, Allen, Lone Star, Flower Mound