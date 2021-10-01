Three touchdowns in the first quarter help Arlington Martin to big victory over SGP

Facing possibly it’s toughest opponent in District 8-6A, it was evident Friday night that Arlington Martin is the heavy favorite to bring home another district championship.

South Grand Prairie came into Choctaw Stadium 4-1 overall and 1-0 in district after an 18-point win over Arlington Bowie in Week 5.

But Martin did what it always does under head coach Bob Wager, punch you in all three aspects of the game.

Martin, No. 16 in the Class 6A state rankings and No. 3 in the Fort Worth-area, scored two touchdown on special teams, intercepted a pass and put up a nice offensive showing during a 56-20 win over SGP.

Martin improves to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in district. SGP drops to 4-2 and 1-1.

Remaining on Martin’s schedule is Lamar, Bowie, Grand Prairie and Sam Houston, who entered Friday night with a combined record of 6-13.

Midway through the first quarter, the onslaught began.

Quarterback Cydd Ford scored on a 17-yard touchdown run to give Martin a 7-0 lead. Four minutes later, 5-star cornerback and running back Javien Toviano scored from the 1.

Toviano then went untouched on the final play of the first quarter, 45 yards for another touchdown and following his two-point run, Martin led 22-0.

The scoring didn’t stop for Martin with two more TDs in the second quarter.

After SGP quarterback Michael Stallworth scored on a 34-yard run with 3:42 left in the half, Martin scored its pair of TDs in less than two minutes.

Following SGP’s score, Ford took the ensuing kickoff 67 yards to paydirt, making it 28-7. After the defense forced an SGP punt, Martin drove down to the SGP 30 where Ford threw a pretty ball to Myles Hill in the end zone and 35-7 lead at intermission.

Three more touchdowns in the third quarter really put the game to bed for Martin.

Tristan Bittle scored on a 15-yard run, Sergio Snider scored on a 64-yard punt return and Ford threw a 28-yard scoring pass to Trey Cochran, who was crowned homecoming king at halftime.

SGP would score midway through third on an AJ Newberry 55-yard run and again in the fourth.

Martin sophomore linebacker Jake Landrum intercepted a pass in the first half.