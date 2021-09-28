Heritage hands Northwest first district loss and more from the Fort Worth area

September 28 games

Colleyville Heritage 3, Justin Northwest 0

Junior Morgan Howard dished out 35 assists and surpassed 2,000 career assists as the Panthers got a convincing 25-17, 25-23, 25-10 sweep over the visiting Texans on Tuesday.

Heritage, No. 2 in the Fort Worth-area Class 5A rankings, took over first place in District 6-5A and improved its record to 5-1 and 29-9 overall. Meanwhile, Northwest, No. 3, snapped a seven-game winning streak and dropped to 5-1 in district and 20-9 overall.

Houston commit Ella Busey led the Panthers with 16 kills. Reagan Engler (Air Force) added 12 kills and hit 0.579 along with five blocks. Howard also had 12 digs while Lindsey Houran had team-high 17 digs.

Maddie Bird chipped in 10 kills and Houran and Madelyn Hanlon both served up four aces.

Texas commit MaKenna Miller had 10 kills for the Texans. Sophie Chambers led the team with 17 assists while Alyssa Rojo had a team-high 12 digs.

Chisholm Trail 3, North Crowley 0

The Rangers, newly ranked at No. 8 in the Fort Worth-area 6A rankings, bounced back from a slow start to beat the host Panthers 25-20, 25-16, 25-21 on Tuesday.

Chisholm Trail improved to 5-1 in 3-6A and 21-11 overall.

North Crowley battled in the first and third sets, holding leads in both. But the Rangers rallied back, including a 4-0 deficit to begin the final set. They also trailed 17-15, but finished on a 10-4 run.

Jadyn Gillespie, who leads the area in assists this season, added to her total with 27 on the night for the Rangers. Madisynne McQueen had 14 kills and 15 digs. Kira Gonzales chipped in 13 kills and Kaylynn Bennett had 11 digs.

Mansfield Legacy 3, Crowley 0

The Broncos improved their record to 5-1 in District 8-5A following a 25-19, 25-11, 25-19 road win over the Eagles on Tuesday. Legacy, which is a game-back of Burleson for first place, is 16-15 overall. Crowley dropped to 3-3 in district and 8-14 overall.

Tulsa commit Arianna Mongare put down a pair of early kills to give Legacy a 12-5 lead in the first set. Points from Kinzley Riggins and Jaden Polovina paced Crowley before Mongare and Katie Brothers helped the Broncos to a 1-0 lead.

Legacy opened the second set 6-0 and led 16-3. Brynn Dowd slammed down a kill attempt that made it 19-7.

Crowley played its best volleyball in the third set that included a pair of big swings from outside hitter Taylor Suttice-Belcha, her second one trimming the Legacy lead to 15-13. Legacy never gave up the lead and Mongare finished the night by sending down an Angie Brothers’ assist down the middle.

Mongare and Dowd led Legacy with 12 and 11 kills. Angie Brothers dished out a game-high 26 assists.

Riggins and Suttice-Belcha led Crowley with seven kills apiece. Polovina and Jasmine Quinn led the Eagles with 15 assists and 17 digs, respectively.

Arlington 3, Arlington Lamar 1

Three players hit double-digit kills for the Colts, who beat the Vikings 17-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-16 at home on Tuesday.

Arlington (11-16, 4-1 in 8-6A) broke a tie for second in district while Lamar dropped to 8-23 overall and 3-2.

The Colts were led by Ella Taylor (14 kills), Rachael Spicer (12) and Sara Carrizales (12). Spicer hit .360 and Taylor hit .300. Arlington had six aces and seven total blocks.

Carrizales had 21 digs while Alexis Salcido had a team-high 22 digs. Emma Vasquez added 20 digs and Grace Sullivan finished with 14 digs. Maleah Holbrook (24) and Sullivan (18) combined for 42 of the team’s 50 assists.

Denton 3, Birdville 2

After only scoring just nine points in the third set to go behind 2-1 in North Richland Hills on Tuesday, the Broncos rallied back to beat the Hawks 21-25, 25-23, 9-25, 27-25, 15-7 on Tuesday.

Both teams entered the night in a three-way tie for third in District 6-5A along with Grapevine. Denton improved to 4-2 and 23-11 overall. Birdville fell to 3-3 and 20-14.

Eaton 3, Southlake Carroll 1

The Eagles picked up a key District 4-6A road win on Tuesday in a battle of two Top 5 Fort Worth-area 6A teams.

Eaton, No. 3, handed Carroll, No. 4, its first district loss. Eaton improves to 4-1 and 26-2 overall. Carroll dropped to 4-1 and 20-13.

Lindsey Harris led the Eagles with 19 kills and Texas Tech commit Paige Mooney added 17 kills and 19 digs. Emily Simmons had 12 kills and 19 digs, Lorena Gomez finished with 35 assists. Callie Humphrey recorded 14 digs.

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 9:56 PM.