Fort Worth-area high school volleyball rankings in Class 6A and below | Sept. 27, 2021
The Texas high school volleyball regular season continues on Tuesday.
Several Fort Worth-area volleyball teams have emerged from the group.
Let’s take a look at the Top 10 teams for Sept. 27, 2021:
Class 6A
1. Arlington Martin (25-2, Previous 1)
2. Keller (18-12, Previous 2)
3. Haslet Eaton (25-2, Previous 3)
4. Mansfield (23-15, Previous 4)
5. Southlake Carroll (20-12, Previous 5)
6. Boswell (19-12, Previous 8)
7. Keller Timber Creek (17-13, Previous 6)
8. Chisholm Trail (20-11, Previous N/A)
9. Keller Fossil Ridge (16-11, Previous N/A)
10. Byron Nelson (17-15, Previous 7)
Class 5A
1. Midlothian (26-7, Previous 1)
2. Colleyville Heritage (28-9, Previous 2)
3. Justin Northwest (20-8, Previous 3)
4. Aledo (17-13, Previous 4)
5. Birdville (20-13, Previous 5)
6. Burleson Centennial (20-13, Previous 6)
7. Saginaw (20-12, Previous 7)
8. FW North Side (18-9, Previous 8)
9. Burleson (17-19, Previous N/A)
10. Joshua (18-14, Previous 9)
Class 4A/Others
1. Kennedale (23-5, Previous 1)
2. Godley (24-7, Previous 2)
3. Boyd (24-4, Previous 4)
4. Argyle Liberty Christian (29-7, Previous 5)
5. Glen Rose (18-10, Previous 3)
6. Springtown (18-11, Previous 6)
7. Argyle (20-10, Previous 7)
8. Alvarado (19-7 Previous 8)
9. Grandview (22-8, Previous 9)
10. Benbrook (24-6, Previous 10)
