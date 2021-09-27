Fort Worth-area high school volleyball rankings in Class 6A and below | Sept. 27, 2021

High School Sports

The Texas high school volleyball regular season continues on Tuesday.

Several Fort Worth-area volleyball teams have emerged from the group.

Let’s take a look at the Top 10 teams for Sept. 27, 2021:

Class 6A

1. Arlington Martin (25-2, Previous 1)

2. Keller (18-12, Previous 2)

3. Haslet Eaton (25-2, Previous 3)

4. Mansfield (23-15, Previous 4)

5. Southlake Carroll (20-12, Previous 5)

6. Boswell (19-12, Previous 8)

7. Keller Timber Creek (17-13, Previous 6)

8. Chisholm Trail (20-11, Previous N/A)

9. Keller Fossil Ridge (16-11, Previous N/A)

10. Byron Nelson (17-15, Previous 7)

Class 5A

1. Midlothian (26-7, Previous 1)

2. Colleyville Heritage (28-9, Previous 2)

3. Justin Northwest (20-8, Previous 3)

4. Aledo (17-13, Previous 4)

5. Birdville (20-13, Previous 5)

6. Burleson Centennial (20-13, Previous 6)

7. Saginaw (20-12, Previous 7)

8. FW North Side (18-9, Previous 8)

9. Burleson (17-19, Previous N/A)

10. Joshua (18-14, Previous 9)

Class 4A/Others

1. Kennedale (23-5, Previous 1)

2. Godley (24-7, Previous 2)

3. Boyd (24-4, Previous 4)

4. Argyle Liberty Christian (29-7, Previous 5)

5. Glen Rose (18-10, Previous 3)

6. Springtown (18-11, Previous 6)

7. Argyle (20-10, Previous 7)

8. Alvarado (19-7 Previous 8)

9. Grandview (22-8, Previous 9)

10. Benbrook (24-6, Previous 10)

