Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school football defensive player of the week

Voting ends on Thursday.

You may vote multiple times.

Vote for DFW high school defensive football player of the week
Dereck Lacy, Granbury: 5 tackles, fumble recovery, TD vs South Hills
Josh Spaeth, Carroll: 5 tackles, 3 solo tackles, INT, 2 PBU vs Prosper
Tramar Gilbert, Peaster: 7 tackles, 76-yard INT return for TD, blocked PAT vs Trinity Valley
CJ Miller, Anna: 16 tackles, 8 solo tackles vs Van Alstyne
Kemper Vaughn, Krum: 18 tackles, 4 for loss vs Farmersville
Amin White, Frisco Memorial: 7 tackles, 2 for loss, INT, fumble recovery vs Lebanon Trail
Jett Copeland, Argyle: 11 tackles, 2 INT, 1 TD vs Celina
Damon Youngblood, McKinney: 3 INT, 1 TD vs Rowlett
