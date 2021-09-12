High School Sports
Community raising money for Arlington Sam Houston coach on life support with COVID
Arlington Sam Houston boys soccer coach Joey Rodriguez is currently in the ICU on life support battling COVID-19.
Rodriguez tested positive for COVID and was rushed to the emergency room on Aug. 29.
Before COVID, Rodriguez had been diagnosed with common variable immunodeficiency, an immune system disorder that causes a person to have low levels of the proteins that help fight infections.
Keller Central coach Brandon Voss and Rodriguez’s wife, Lena, formed a GoFundMe account on Saturday and in less than 24 hours, the page has raised just over $11,000.
Voss worked alongside Rodriguez having previously coached at Arlington Bowie.
Rodriguez is president of the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Organization.
“Joey is one of the best soccer coaches I’ve ever worked with. A true gentleman and family man who serves as a great role model for the young men he coaches,” tweeted Burleson athletic director Kevin Ozee, who previously held the same position with Arlington ISD.
Sam Houston reached the playoffs last season, extending its streak to 14 straight years.
Under Rodriguez, the Texans have gone to the UIL state tournament in 2015 and 2017. Sam Houston went 20-3-1 before losing in the state semifinals to Katy Cinco Ranch, 2-1, in 2015.
The Texans played in the Class 6A state championship game in 2017, falling to Dallas Jesuit, 2-1 in overtime. They finished 22-4-2 that season.
Rodriguez was named Star-Telegram all-area boys soccer coach of the year.
One of his former players, Jose Ortiz (SMU) was named Star-Telegram player of the year three times and was named Gatorade Texas Player of the Year in 2015.
