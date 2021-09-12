Community raising money for Arlington Sam Houston coach on life support with COVID

Arlington Sam Houston boys soccer coach Joey Rodriguez is currently in the ICU on life support battling COVID-19.

Rodriguez tested positive for COVID and was rushed to the emergency room on Aug. 29.

Before COVID, Rodriguez had been diagnosed with common variable immunodeficiency, an immune system disorder that causes a person to have low levels of the proteins that help fight infections.

Keller Central coach Brandon Voss and Rodriguez’s wife, Lena, formed a GoFundMe account on Saturday and in less than 24 hours, the page has raised just over $11,000.

Voss worked alongside Rodriguez having previously coached at Arlington Bowie.

Rodriguez is president of the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Organization.

“Joey is one of the best soccer coaches I’ve ever worked with. A true gentleman and family man who serves as a great role model for the young men he coaches,” tweeted Burleson athletic director Kevin Ozee, who previously held the same position with Arlington ISD.

Asking for prayers for Coach Joey Rodriguez. Joey is one of the best soccer coaches I’ve ever worked with. A true gentleman & family man who serves as a great role model for the young men he coaches. Joey is battling this terrible virus and needs our prayers. @SamTexanSoccer pic.twitter.com/eKPKx0edLr — Kevin Ozee (@CoachOzee) September 11, 2021

Prayers please for my husband, @SamHoustonHS soccer coach and current @tascosoccer President Joey Rodriguez who is in ICU with COVID. Ventilation is probable. Help him fight with prayers. We believe he can beat this. pic.twitter.com/JQpAj6vii4 — Lena Rodriguez (@MrsLRodriguez) September 11, 2021

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Sam Houston reached the playoffs last season, extending its streak to 14 straight years.

Under Rodriguez, the Texans have gone to the UIL state tournament in 2015 and 2017. Sam Houston went 20-3-1 before losing in the state semifinals to Katy Cinco Ranch, 2-1, in 2015.

The Texans played in the Class 6A state championship game in 2017, falling to Dallas Jesuit, 2-1 in overtime. They finished 22-4-2 that season.

Rodriguez was named Star-Telegram all-area boys soccer coach of the year.

One of his former players, Jose Ortiz (SMU) was named Star-Telegram player of the year three times and was named Gatorade Texas Player of the Year in 2015.

Everyone, we started a gofundme for Joey Rodriguez and his family during this time. Thank you to Lena Rodriguez and fellow @tascosoccer board members for this coordination. https://t.co/inHHKDJSCM — Brandon Voss (@bvoss532) September 12, 2021

Please keep Coach Rodriguez & his family & @SamTexanSoccer in your prayers as he fights COVID. He is the president of our state coaching association & needs all the prayers & support you can give.



Joey Rodriguez & Family Support Fund https://t.co/gGFKOoU4Wv — Klein Collins Soccer (@kctigersoccer) September 12, 2021