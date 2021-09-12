High School Sports
Fort Worth-area high school football scores and schedules in Week 4
Week 4 games
Thursday’s games
NON-DISTRICT
West Mesquite vs. Keller Timber Creek, 7 p.m., Keller ISD Stadium
McKinney Boyd vs. Trophy Club Nelson, 7 p.m., Northwest ISD Stadium
Friday’s games
DISTRICT 3-6A
Hurst L.D. Bell vs. Weatherford, 7 p.m., Kangaroo Stadium
Boswell vs. Euless Trinity, 7 p.m., Pennington Field
Haltom at Chisholm Trail, 7 p.m.
Fort Worth Paschal at North Crowley, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 11-6A
Mansfield vs. Waco, 7 p.m., Waco ISD Stadium
Cedar Hill vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 7:30 p.m., Newsom Stadium
Duncanville at DeSoto, 7:30 p.m.
Waxahachie at Waco Midway, 7:30 p.m.
DISTRICT 3-5A DIVISION 1
Abilene Cooper at Justin Northwest, 7 p.m.
Azle vs. Fort Worth Arlington Heights, 7 p.m., Farrington Field
Crowley at Granbury, 7 p.m.
Saginaw at Brewer, 7 p.m.
DISTRICT 5-5A DIVISION 2
Aledo at Burleson, 7 p.m.
Arlington Seguin vs. Cleburne, 7 p.m., Yellow Jacket Stadium
Mansfield Timberview at Everman, 7 p.m.
Waco University at Joshua, 7 p.m.
TAPPS DIVISION I - DISTRICT 1
Fort Worth All Saints at Plano Prestonwood, 7 p.m.
Fort Worth Nolan Catholic at Midland Christian, 7 p.m.
Argyle Liberty Christian at Dallas Parish Episcopal, 7 p.m.
Dallas Bishop Lynch at Plano John Paul II, 7 p.m.
TAPPS DIVISION III - DISTRICT 1
Willow Park Trinity at Fort Worth Lake Country, 7:30 p.m.
TAPPS DIVISION III - DISTRICT 2
Arlington Grace Prep at Dallas Covenant, 7 p.m.
Pantego Christian at Tyler Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.
SPC CLASS 3A
Arlington Oakridge at Fort Worth Country Day, 7 p.m.
Fort Worth Trinity Valley at Addison Greenhill, 7 p.m.
NON-DISTRICT
Fort Worth Temple Christian at Lubbock Christian, 6 p.m.
North Mesquite at Keller, 7 p.m.
Keller Central at Arlington Sam Houston, 7 p.m.
Keller Fossil Ridge vs. Little Elm, 7 p.m., Little Elm ISD AC
Haslet Eaton vs. Braswell, 7 p.m., Collins Complex
Arlington Martin vs. Southlake Carroll, 7 p.m., Dragon Stadium
Mesquite vs. Arlington, 7 p.m., Choctaw Stadium
Arlington Bowie vs. Midland Legacy, 7 p.m., Grande Stadium
Prosper at Arlington Lamar, 7 p.m.
Abilene at Grand Prairie, 7 p.m.
South Grand Prairie vs. Dallas Skyline, 7 p.m., Forester Field
Fort Worth Southwest Christian at Dallas Episcopal, 7 p.m.
Godley vs. Springtown, 7 p.m., Porcupine Stadium
Sanger at Mineral Wells, 7 p.m.
Muenster Sacred Heart at Colleyville Covenant, 7 p.m.
Rio Vista at Tioga, 7 p.m.
Wilmer-Hutchins at Kennedale, 7:30 p.m.
Venus at Lake Worth, 7:30 p.m.
Kaufman vs. Alvarado, 7:30 p.m., Head Stadium
Midlothian Heritage vs. Melissa, 7:30 p.m., Cardinal Stadium
Argyle at Waco La Vega, 7:30 p.m.
Nevada Community at Grapevine Faith, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa Park at Brock, 7:30 p.m.
Millsap at Paradise, 7:30 p.m.
Glen Rose at Grandview, 7:30 p.m.
Tolar at Comanche, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Worth Calvary Christian at Malakoff Cross Roads, 7:30 p.m.
