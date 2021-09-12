High School Sports

Fort Worth-area high school football scores and schedules in Week 4

Week 4 games

Thursday’s games

NON-DISTRICT

West Mesquite vs. Keller Timber Creek, 7 p.m., Keller ISD Stadium

McKinney Boyd vs. Trophy Club Nelson, 7 p.m., Northwest ISD Stadium

Friday’s games

DISTRICT 3-6A

Hurst L.D. Bell vs. Weatherford, 7 p.m., Kangaroo Stadium

Boswell vs. Euless Trinity, 7 p.m., Pennington Field

Haltom at Chisholm Trail, 7 p.m.

Fort Worth Paschal at North Crowley, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 11-6A

Mansfield vs. Waco, 7 p.m., Waco ISD Stadium

Cedar Hill vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 7:30 p.m., Newsom Stadium

Duncanville at DeSoto, 7:30 p.m.

Waxahachie at Waco Midway, 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-5A DIVISION 1

Abilene Cooper at Justin Northwest, 7 p.m.

Azle vs. Fort Worth Arlington Heights, 7 p.m., Farrington Field

Crowley at Granbury, 7 p.m.

Saginaw at Brewer, 7 p.m.

DISTRICT 5-5A DIVISION 2

Aledo at Burleson, 7 p.m.

Arlington Seguin vs. Cleburne, 7 p.m., Yellow Jacket Stadium

Mansfield Timberview at Everman, 7 p.m.

Waco University at Joshua, 7 p.m.

TAPPS DIVISION I - DISTRICT 1

Fort Worth All Saints at Plano Prestonwood, 7 p.m.

Fort Worth Nolan Catholic at Midland Christian, 7 p.m.

Argyle Liberty Christian at Dallas Parish Episcopal, 7 p.m.

Dallas Bishop Lynch at Plano John Paul II, 7 p.m.

TAPPS DIVISION III - DISTRICT 1

Willow Park Trinity at Fort Worth Lake Country, 7:30 p.m.

TAPPS DIVISION III - DISTRICT 2

Arlington Grace Prep at Dallas Covenant, 7 p.m.

Pantego Christian at Tyler Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.

SPC CLASS 3A

Arlington Oakridge at Fort Worth Country Day, 7 p.m.

Fort Worth Trinity Valley at Addison Greenhill, 7 p.m.

NON-DISTRICT

Fort Worth Temple Christian at Lubbock Christian, 6 p.m.

North Mesquite at Keller, 7 p.m.

Keller Central at Arlington Sam Houston, 7 p.m.

Keller Fossil Ridge vs. Little Elm, 7 p.m., Little Elm ISD AC

Haslet Eaton vs. Braswell, 7 p.m., Collins Complex

Arlington Martin vs. Southlake Carroll, 7 p.m., Dragon Stadium

Mesquite vs. Arlington, 7 p.m., Choctaw Stadium

Arlington Bowie vs. Midland Legacy, 7 p.m., Grande Stadium

Prosper at Arlington Lamar, 7 p.m.

Abilene at Grand Prairie, 7 p.m.

South Grand Prairie vs. Dallas Skyline, 7 p.m., Forester Field

Fort Worth Southwest Christian at Dallas Episcopal, 7 p.m.

Godley vs. Springtown, 7 p.m., Porcupine Stadium

Sanger at Mineral Wells, 7 p.m.

Muenster Sacred Heart at Colleyville Covenant, 7 p.m.

Rio Vista at Tioga, 7 p.m.

Wilmer-Hutchins at Kennedale, 7:30 p.m.

Venus at Lake Worth, 7:30 p.m.

Kaufman vs. Alvarado, 7:30 p.m., Head Stadium

Midlothian Heritage vs. Melissa, 7:30 p.m., Cardinal Stadium

Argyle at Waco La Vega, 7:30 p.m.

Nevada Community at Grapevine Faith, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa Park at Brock, 7:30 p.m.

Millsap at Paradise, 7:30 p.m.

Glen Rose at Grandview, 7:30 p.m.

Tolar at Comanche, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Worth Calvary Christian at Malakoff Cross Roads, 7:30 p.m.

