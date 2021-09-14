High School Sports
Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school football offensive player of the week
Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school football offensive player of the week.
Voting ends on Thursday.
You may vote multiple times.
Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school football offensive player of the week.
Voting ends on Thursday.
You may vote multiple times.
Five new high school football teams are ranked this week, including Keller Fossil Ridge.KEEP READING
Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and moreCLAIM OFFER
Comments