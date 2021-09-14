Vote for Dallas-Fort Worth area high school football offensive player of the week.

High School Sports

Kaden Taylor, Azle: 9 catches, 182 yards, 2 TD vs Burleson
Dylan Raiola, Burleson: 503 yards passing, 3 total TD vs Azle
Braedyn Locke, Rockwall: 508 yards passing, 5 TD vs Lake Travis
Jayden Bridgewater, Alvarado: 36 carries, 310 yards, 4 TD vs Crandall
Damirion Polty, Lake Worth: 11 catches, 154 yards, 2 TD, kickoff return for TD vs Joshua
Hauss Hejny, Aledo: 158 yards receiving, TD vs Arlington Heights
Ollie Gordon, Euless Trinity: 28 carries, 201 yards, 3 TD vs Colleyville Heritage
Gunner McElroy, Peaster: 318 yards passing, 4 total TD vs Trinity Valley
