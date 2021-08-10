Emails, text messages show tension among Decatur school officials over football coach

Former Decatur Schools Superintendent Joseph Coburn and School Board President Thomas Houchin during a meeting in June. Coburn and Houchin exchanged tense emails and texts previous to a meeting to discuss head football coach Mike Fuller’s employment with the district. Special to the Star-Telegram

Last spring, the Decatur school board president and former superintendent were at odds over choosing an appropriate date and time for a meeting to discuss the future employment of the school district’s athletic director who was also the head football coach.

In documents obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram through open records requests, text messages and emails between board president Thomas Houchin and former superintendent Joseph Coburn showed increasing tension and differing opinions on holding a school board meeting to discuss Mike Fuller’s employment status.

The school board voted 4-2 to approve a resignation agreement with Fuller during a meeting that lasted over 8 hours on June 18, most of which was in executive session. Less than a month later, another meeting was held on a Sunday night where the board was divided in a 4-3 vote to accept a separation agreement with Coburn.

Earlier this year, the school board unanimously approved renewing contracts for Coburn and Fuller.

In emails and text messages between Houchin and Coburn, the former superintendent pleaded with Houchin to put the discussion of Fuller’s employment status on the agenda for the board’s regularly scheduled meeting for June 21, stating that there was high community interest and that it was likely that several trustees couldn’t attend the June 18 meeting.

Superintendent’s concerns about meeting

In a June 13 email, Coburn wrote, “Thomas, You and I have talked about building a better relationship and being open with one another, and that is why I am reaching out to you here, but not the rest of the Board. In my role as Superintendent, I feel like it is my duty to formally suggest to you that you reconsider your called meeting for June 18 and instead wait until the Regular Meeting on June 21 for this item: You’ve got some board members that you know cannot attend (there will be between 1 and 3 members unable to attend) for what will be a very high profile agenda topic. You have mentioned repeatedly that the board is not divided, but I fear this meeting will be seen as intentionally divisive on your part by other board members.”

Coburn also stated in his email that having the meeting at 9 a.m. on a Friday morning when most people are working, “will likely be seen as an intentional attempt on your part to limit the public’s appearance at, and participation (as allowed) in the topic of our athletic director, that is hugely damaging when we think about building trust with every member of the community.”

Coburn went on to say that waiting until June 21 meant that all board members would be at the meeting.

He also said that his administrative staff doesn’t work on Fridays during the summer and would be “compelled” to attend the meeting.

“Lastly, and what I believe may be the most important reason of all, if you choose to relent on this and wait until the 21st, it will be a very ‘Presidential’ thing to do for the board you lead. As you know, three of them do not desire to have this meeting as you’ve suggested and waiting three days is a great way for them to tell you ‘I hear you’.”

Board president explains plans for discussions

Houchin sent an email responding to Coburn which said, “I appreciate you having concerns and expressing those to me. However, I am still calling a special meeting for Friday morning. If an 8am meeting works better, we can do 8am instead of 9am. Thanks.”

Houchin said in an interview with the Star-Telegram that he decided to call the 9 a.m. meeting on June 18 because he knew it would be a long session to discuss the football coach.

“I wanted to do due diligence,” he said.

The meeting lasted for nine hours, most of which was in executive session. Houchin said the June 21 meeting lasted for three hours, and that if the discussion involving Fuller was on the agenda, it meant a long night for trustees.

“I knew both meetings were going to be time-consuming. There was no need for board members to be there (on June 21) for 12 hours. Looking back on it, it happened like I thought it would,” he said.

When asked why a majority of the board wanted to part ways with Fuller, Houchin initially said that he does not discuss employees’ performance.

Then, Houchin said, “He did go five and five last (football) season … It’s not like it was a 9-1 season.”

Coburn did not comment on the emails and text exchanges but said it was a “tremendous honor” to serve as Decatur ISD superintendent.

“I am proud of the successes and tremendous student progress that took place during my time there. The students and staff are second to none and thrived in classrooms and playing fields under such challenging circumstances over the last 18 months. I wish nothing but the best for DISD now and in the future.”

The discussion about Fuller’s position also generated tension among school board members.

School board tensions regarding football coach

School Board Trustee Jennifer Wren could not attend the June 18 board meeting, and she wrote a letter that was read aloud at the meeting.

The letter said in part that on June 4, Wren learned that Houchin ordered Coburn to reassign Fuller and that he had coached his last football game.

“This order from Mr. Houchin was a surprise to me because, as a Board, we have not discussed our Athletic Director and we just renewed his contract unanimously in March,” Wren wrote.

The letter also said that Wren and trustee Kristy Campbell requested that Fuller’s employment status be discussed at the regularly scheduled June 21 meeting because of conflicts with vacations.

In a text message to Coburn, Houchin said he trusted Coburn more than Wren.

“I can tell you that I trust you more than Jen. Today was the final straw. Her putting out that statement has made me her enemy!!! She violated every ethical code a human could have,” Houchin said in the text.

Fuller stands by his record as AD, head coach

Former football coach and Athletic Director Mike Fuller told the Star-Telegram Monday that he first learned that his job was on the line on his day off.

On June 4, he described getting a phone call from Coburn, who told him about a two-hour conversation with Houchin where he was told to reassign Fuller and that “he had coached his last game.”

Fuller asked Coburn what he intended to do, and Coburn told him he was not going to reassign him.

“At that point, I figured that I needed to have representation to protect my job as it was or to negotiate a separation agreement,” Fuller said.

Fuller said he did not do anything that was a “fireable offense” which is why he wanted to have the discussion about his employment status in public rather than behind closed doors.

Fuller said he is disappointed with how things ended, but he built long-lasting relationships during his time in Decatur.

“I’ve learned a lot more about people in the last seven years, who to trust and who not to trust. I would say over all that I stand by my record not just as a football coach but as an athletic director. Sometimes, there are people in town or on the school board who think they know how to run a high school football or athletic program, but they don’t,” he said.

Derrick Boyd, an attorney representing Fuller, said in an email that Fuller’s record as football coach and athletic director shows that “in each of the last four years, Decatur is one of the last 16 teams left in playoffs state-wide. Never before done in Decatur history.”

Boyd detailed Decatur’s record over the last seven years, including several district championships and participation in playoffs.

He added that the board, including Houchin, was aware of Decatur’s win-loss record when trustees voted to renew his contract.

“We never heard anything from the board giving reasons for wanting to part with Mr. Fuller,” Boyd said.

“It’s a sad loss for Decatur where I’ve been a life-long resident,” he said.

Coburn also sent an email to the coaches, assuring them that they had his support.

“Contrary to what you may have heard out there, I hope Mike Fuller continues to serve our kids, coaches and community in his current role with Decatur ISD for years to come, and I have assured him that he has my full support. I also know that all of you, the coaching staff of Decatur ISD, represent as fine a group of coaches as anyone in the state of Texas could assemble, and you also have my full support and gratitude,” Coburn wrote.

There were also several emails from people whose names were not included who called for Fuller to be removed as coach because he he allowed coaches under him to “belittle and humiliate” student athletes.

Text messages also showed differences

Text messages showed Houchin and Coburn at odds over Fuller.

Coburn wrote, “Thomas I feel like there are some things about tomorrow that you’ve not disclosed to me. Call it a hunch. I’ll be at the office by 6:30 tomorrow morning if you want to discuss.”

Houchin replied, “I’ve laid it all out there. Except for what I’m prepared to say about Mike and why I’ve lost faith in him. I’m dreading having to destroy this man’s reputation. But at this point I see no other choice. In my opinion Derrick has been a detriment to Mike.”

Meanwhile, when asked about parting ways with Coburn, Houchin said two new trustees were elected on May 1, and it is not unusual to make changes following elections.

“I do believe there are different personalities now, different lines of thinking on the board,” he said.

The board hasn’t started the search for a new superintendent, but Houchin said once school starts, the board can begin discussions.

“I am not and will not ever talk about any of our employees’ performance. We wish all of the best to Mr. Fuller and Dr. Coburn.,” he said.

Fuller said after he left Decatur, around 10 school districts contacted him. Now, he is weighing his options, but “it is not an optimal time to find a job doing what I do,” he said.

Fuller said he is going to see what happens during the upcoming football season.

“I know God will have a plan and show me what that is,” he said.