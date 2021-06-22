Attorney: Majority of Decatur school board wanted to part ways with head football coach

Decatur school district Superintendent Joseph Coburn and school board President Thomas Houchin at a recent meeting. Special to the Star-Telegram

Former head football coach and athletic director Mike Fuller will continue receiving his salary until the end of February as part of a resignation agreement.

The Decatur school district provided a copy of the agreement to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Tuesday which stated that Fuller will be on paid administrative leave until Feb. 28 unless he finds another job before that date with an employer in the Teacher Retirement System.

Fuller’s salary is $122,670.44.

Fuller said in an emailed statement to the Star-Telegram through his attorney Derrick Boyd that he appreciates all of the support he received from the community and his coaching staff during Friday’s 8-hour meeting.

“Every decision that I’ve made for seven years was made with the best intention and what was best for the team and kids. It was not based on who a parent was. I hold my head high that I did things the right way.”

Other coaches in the Decatur school district sent a letter to the school board describing the athletics department as “thriving” under Fuller’s leadership. The letter stated that Fuller is a staple at athletic events, and is always there for the students.

He has also helped to bolster the band because of his leadership, the letter stated.

“Fuller always puts his relationship with his players first. He will always give kids second, third, fourth or fifth chances because he believes that what’s best for kids is to be a part of something. Decatur ISD athletic department is not broken and does not need to be fixed,” the coaches wrote in the letter.

On Friday, the school board voted 4-2 to accept the resignation agreement after an 8-hour meeting, most of which was conducted in an executive session even though Fuller and his attorney requested that discussions concerning his employment status take place in an open meeting.

Boyd said in an email that several hours after the board went into executive session, an attorney for the school district informed him that the majority of the board was going to part ways with Fuller.

“It was made clear that the board’s majority was going to take steps to make that change, and we were informed by the board’s attorney that the Board intended to reassign Coach Fuller to another position and reduce his compensation,” Boyd said.

Before the board members went into executive session Friday, people spoke in support of Fuller, including his coaching staff.

Superintendent Joseph Coburn said he expects to name an interim coach soon, but he won’t choose a coach to replace Fuller until after the football season.

“We want to give the kids and coaches some consistency,” Coburn said.