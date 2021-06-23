High School Sports
Decatur ISD superintendent names interim head football coach
Decatur ISD superintendent Joseph Coburn chose an interim head football coach and athletic director Wednesday, almost a week after a split school board vote resulted in Mike Fuller’s resignation.
Coburn named Decatur High School offensive coordinator Ty Lang to the position of interim head football coach and athletic director, which will take effect immediately, according to a school district tweet.
Lang has been at Decatur for seven years and has served as the team’s offensive coordinator since 2019.
Coburn said previously that he would not name a head football coach to replace Fuller until after the football season because “the kids need consistency.”
Last Friday, the school board met for eight hours, spending most of the meeting in executive session, and voted 4-2 on a resignation agreement with Fuller.
Fuller came to Decatur from Colleyville Heritage in 2014 and led the district to playoffs and state championships during his tenure.
