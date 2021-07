As we gear up for another school year next month, let’s look back at 2020-21.

Filled with great moments and jaw-dropping performances, it’s time to vote for Fort Worth’s best high school male team.

Vote for Fort Worth-area male high school team of 2020-21 Aledo Football: Bearcats won UIL record 10th state championship Southlake Carroll Football: Reached the state title game for first time since 2011 Keller Baseball: Made first appearance at state in 30 years, 6A runner-up Colleyville Covenant Football: Finished with undefeated record, won TAPPS D3 state championship Fort Worth Christian Basketball: TAPPS 5A state runner-up, first trip to state since 1998 FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis Soccer: Made history by becoming first FWISD school to go to soccer state tourney, championship game Grapevine Cross Country: Mustangs captured first state title in program history Mansfield Summit Basketball: Reached regional final for first time Brock Track: Captured the Class 3A state title by 15 points Southlake Carroll Cross Country: Won the state title for the second straight season