As we gear up for another school year next month, let’s look back at 2020-21.

Filled with great moments and jaw-dropping performances, it’s time to vote for Fort Worth’s best high school female athlete.

Check back for team of the year and male athlete of the year.

Kyndal Payne, Eaton, Volleyball: All-Area MVP led Eagles to first regional final Kenondra Davis, FW Trimble Tech, Track: USC bound runner captured UIL state titles in the 100 and 200 Cambridge Mathews, Keller, Basketball: All-Area MVP averaged 17 points and made 58 3-pointers Mason Lewis, Granbury, Golf: Captured program's first UIL state championship Allie Love, Colleyville Heritage: State appearances in cross country and track, and led soccer team in goals scored Torrye Tyler, Brock, Track: Three district titles, two regional titles and UIL champ in the 800 Laci Earixson, Nolan Catholic, Soccer: All-Area MVP led Vikings with 38 goals, surpassed 100 goals in her career Emma Robertson, Boswell, Softball: All-Area MVP broke program record with 60 RBIs Hailey Hernandez, Southlake Carroll, Diving: Captured her fourth UIL state title, earned a spot on the Olympic team Aubrey Yauger, Burleson Centennial, Wrestling: Captured first UIL state championship in program history