Brock track runner, nicknamed Brock Lightning, will continue her career at Texas Tech

Just a week after winning her first UIL state medal, Brock senior track star Torrye Tyler announced her commitment to Texas Tech. Tyler was among the top runners in Class 3A all season long and participated in the 400 and 800 meter race, and was the anchor in the 4x400 relay at state.

In her first event during the 3A state track meet May 6 in Austin, Tyler rallied back in the final 100 meters to win the state championship in the 800 meter race with a personal record 2:18.

It was her first state medal in her first state track appearance.

She would take home the bronze in the 400 meter race and bronze in the 4x400 relay, one of the final events of the night. Tyler and her teammates, Brenna Lee, Kaley Leatherwood and Gracie Stephens would finish the race with a program-record 3:57.54. It would be the first state medals for all four Lady Eagles.

The Brock girls 4x400 relay team of Brenna Lee, Kaley Leatherwood, Gracie Stephens and Torrye Tyler got the bronze medal at the UIL 3A state meet Thursday in Austin. Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com

Lee also got the silver medal in the 4x200 relay and has since committed to run at Tarleton State. Brock girls took home third as a team at state. The boys won the 3A title.

Tyler has broken multiple personal and school records this season.

She ran a 56.7 in the 400 meter run during the prelims of the regional meet. Tyler then helped Brock win the 4x400 at the regional meet by erasing a marginal deficit against Spearman.

Earlier this season during a meet in Springtown, Tyler won two gold medals and a silver, and helped Brock set a then season-best in the 4x400. She would win three gold medals a month later at the area meet setting then personal records in the 800 meter race and 4x400.

Tech has been among the top Big 12 teams this season having just finished up the conference championships. The NCAA West prelims will be May 27-29 and the NCAA Outdoor Championships will begin June 9.

Tyler was also among the best point guards in 3A while playing basketball for three years 2017-2020. She was voted District MVP in 2020. She was also named to the Star-Telegram all-area team that season.

She was also voted a track athlete of the week this season.

Tyler also excels off the track having graduated with her associates degree from Weatherford College only two days after running in Austin.

Brock senior Torrye Tyler Brian Gosset bgosset@star-telegram.com