Brock boys win UIL Class 3A state track championship, girls take home third place

The Brock boys and girls track and field program capped off the 2021 season in a big way taking home two team trophies at the state meet Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

The boys won the UIL Class 3A state championship.

The girls finished in third place.

Brock’s boys team competed in eight events and finished with 45 points, 15 better than state runner up Onalaska and more than 20 points better than third-place Dallas Life Oak Cliff.

Among the eight events, Brock got a medal in three: Jake Lindberg (second, 300 hurdles), and two relays.

The team of Eli Potts, Luke Dillingham, Kutter Wilson and Cash Jones finished in 42 seconds for third place in the 4x100 relay. The foursome came back and won the 4x200 relay in 1:27.28.

The Brock @BrockAthletics boys get the bronze at the state meet 4x100 relay! Congrats Eagles @uiltexas pic.twitter.com/wsaINDerRU — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) May 6, 2021

SILVER MEDAL!! Brock’s Jake Lindberg state 3A runner up in the 300 hurdles!! @uiltexas @BrockAthletics pic.twitter.com/8XK0e4zc4J — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) May 7, 2021

Cole Griffith came in eighth in the pole vault, Potts was sixth in the long jump, Sawyer Strosneider was eighth in the high jump, Lindberg was eighth in the 110 meter hurdles and Nathan Jones was fourth in the shot put.

The girls got four to the medal podium, including three times from senior Torrye Tyler. Tyler came back in the final stretch to win her first career gold medal during the 800 meter run. She finished with bronze in the 400 and 4x400 relay. Along with Tyler, Brenna Lee, Kaley Leatherwood and Gracie Stephens helped set a program record 3:57.54.

All four girls came to state winning their first medals.

Madison Semas, Macie Carter, Stephens and Lee got the silver in the 4x200 with a time of 1:44.19.

Congrats to the Brock girls 4x200 relay 3A silver medalist at @uiltexas state!! @BrockAthletics pic.twitter.com/wtYRUmt84b — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) May 6, 2021

Tyler also set a personal record in the 800 with 2:18.

Cameron Yoe won the girls 3A title with 56 points followed by Goliad (46) and Brock (45). Tyler was the last leg in the 4x400 and along with state champ Goliad and runner up Spearman, the three runners were separated by less than half a second.

Sydney Teskey finished sixth for Brock in the pole vault and Stephens was eighth in the triple jump.