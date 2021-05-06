Benbrook track star sets personal record to make program history at UIL state meet

Benbrook senior Dontre Sinegal set a personal record in the triple jump with 46 feet 2.25 inches to win the UIL Class 4A state championship on Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas.

Sinegal secures the first gold medal by a male athlete in program history.

The first championship overall came in 2018 ... by his girlfriend, Danika Washington in the 400 meter run.

Coming out of the seventh position, Sinegal was the only jumper to go over 45 feet through the first 27 attempts (nine competitors). The next closest was Lake Worth’s Mark Fulkerson (44-08).

With his fourth attempt, Sinegal hit the mark of 46-02.25, setting a school record.

He knew after that jump, he was going to win the gold. Sinegal also played high school football and basketball for the Bobcats. Sinegal is signed to play football at McMurry University.

Fulkerson finished fourth (44-08). Waco Connally’s Jelani McDonald came in second (45-04.75) and Port Isabel’s William Camacho (44-8.25). Waxahachie Life’s Darius Fuller (43-10.75) came in fifth place.

Other gold medalists from the Fort Worth area on Day 1 of the state track meet include Midlothian Heritage’s Leah Anderson (4A triple jump), Kennedale’s Brianna Brand (4A long jump) and Argyle’s Caleb Murdock (4A pole vault).

The running events in 3A and 4A takes place Thursday evening. 5A runs Friday. 6A runs Saturday.

The story will be updated with more results and quotes later tonight.