Mansfield sophomore with spina bifida earns three medals at UIL state track meet

Born with Spina bifida, Mansfield sophomore Nathan Breese has never walked on his own.

He’s 16 and gets around in a wheelchair.

But with the help from Mansfield’s track program, Breese took the opportunity to play sports and now he’s competing on the biggest stage in Texas.

Breese went to the UIL state track meet last weekend, entered three events on Friday and came home with three bronze medals in the 100 meters, 400 meters, and the shot put.

“It’s really fun to compete with other people in wheelchairs,” said Breese, whose favorite event is the 100. “It just shows that other people are willing to let kids in wheelchairs compete.”

Congrats to Mansfield’s Nathan Breese on getting the bronze medal in the wheelchair shot put state final! Here are his throws. 20-05. Also competing in the 100 and 400 meters! @MISDathletics @uiltexas #UILState pic.twitter.com/pLDUD3oX2J — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) May 7, 2021

Breese said he started thinking about playing sports when he was in the sixth grade while watching other athletes compete, especially in the Paralympics. He began playing basketball and he went to play in a tournament the day after his state track appearance.

It was at Mansfield where boys track and field coach Matt Walker and girls coach Danny Calderon brought Breese into the program.

“We had pushed for the last couple years to get an athlete [in a wheelchair] and Nathan came to us two years ago from middle school,” Walker said. “He’s a competitor and it was something he wanted to do. It’s a great outlet for kids to compete on this level.”

Breese recorded a throw of 20 feet, 5 inches in the shot put. He finished the 100 in 18.24 seconds and the 400 in 1:08.58.

MANSFIELD’S NATHAN BREESE IS A 3x STATE CHAMP IN 2021!!!



shot put

100 meter

400 meter



Congrats Nate!! @uiltexas #UILState @dfwvarsity @MISDathletics pic.twitter.com/xfXNdwNMch — Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) May 8, 2021

He was the only Mansfield Tiger to go to state, which made the accomplishment even more special.

“He shows out every track meet we go to. He’s making a name for himself in North Texas. It’s really cool,” Walker said. “It’s an honor for the program to bring him to state, and for him to be in the spotlight. He’s an exceptional young man and a great product of Mansfield High. We’re glad we have him.”

Breese said he will continue to compete in basketball and track during the summer and he hopes to get a college scholarship one day.

“My coaches and teammates have been supportive,” he said. “They help to push me faster and I appreciate them.”