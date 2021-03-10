Local high school baseball tournament continues to honor former FW Paschal pitcher

Twenty of the top North Texas high school baseball teams will once again travel to Fort Worth, Mansfield and Arlington this week for the fifth annual Drew Medford Memorial Tournament.

The tournament will run Thursday through Saturday with a total of 49 games at five different sites (FW Paschal, FW Arlington Heights, FW Trinity Valley, Mansfield Legacy, Mansfield Summit) and honor one player from each team with a college scholarship grant.

Drew Medford was a district MVP, all-state and honorable mention All-America baseball player at Paschal HS and signed to play baseball at TCU before he was killed in an automobile accident in 2016.

His family and lifelong friends created the baseball tournament in 2017 to honor his memory and create a legacy for other baseball players. Since the original six-team tournament, the field has expanded to 12 in 2018 and 16 in 2019. It’s now in its second year with 20 programs.

Drew Medford Memorial Tournament scholarship recipients from 2018. DMMT Courtesy

The scholarships are awarded prior to the final game of the tournament which is between Paschal and Arlington Heights at 7 p.m. Saturday at AHHS.

In its first four years, the DMMT has awarded more than $100,000 for local baseball players through the generosity of its sponsors and community supporters. In 2020, the DMMT awarded a record total of $40,000 in athletic scholarships to 20 local baseball players.

Scholarship recipients are chosen by the coach of each participating team, and the player must embody the characteristics of the tournament’s namesake: drive to succeed, humility and empathy for others, and leader on his baseball team.

For more information, to donate to the scholarship fund or to buy tournament merchandise, visit drewmedford.org.

TEAMS

Aledo

Arlington

Arlington Heights

Arlington Martin

FW Country Day

Duncanville

Keller Fossil Ridge

L.D. Bell

Mansfield

Mansfield Lake Ridge

Mansfield Legacy

Mansfield Summit

Mansfield Timberview

Midlothian

Nolan Catholic

Paschal

Temple

FW Trinity Valley

Waxahachie

Weatherford

SCHEDULE

The Drew Medford Memorial Tournament will see 49 HS baseball games in three days.