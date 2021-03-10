High School Sports

Statewide TAPPS boys and girls basketball semifinal, championship scores and pairings

TAPPS STATE PLAYOFFS

BOYS

Class 6A

SEMIFINALS

Dallas Bishop Lynch 58, Plano John Paul II 54

San Antonio Antonian 91, Tomball Concordia Lutheran 78

CHAMPIONSHIP

Dallas Bishop Lynch (24-8) vs. San Antonio Antonian (30-1), 8 p.m. Friday, College Station A&M Consolidated HS

Class 5A

SEMIFINALS

Fort Worth Christian 72, Grapevine Faith Christian 65

The Woodlands Christian 44, Austin St. Michael’s 31

CHAMPIONSHIP

Fort Worth Christian (24-9) vs. The Woodlands Christian (24-5), 8:30 p.m. Friday, College Station HS

Class 4A

SEMIFINALS

Lubbock Trinity 72, Arlington Grace Prep 68

Houston Westbury 87, Houston St. Thomas 65

CHAMPIONSHIP

Lubbock Trinity (24-6) vs. Houston Westbury (19-5), 6 p.m. Saturday, College Station A&M Consolidated HS

Class 3A

SEMIFINALS

Midland Classical 41, Denton Calvary 37

Huntsville Alpha Omega 55, Waco Reicher 40

CHAMPIONSHIP

Midland Classical (23-8) vs. Huntsville Alpha Omega (26-2), 6 p.m. Saturday, College Station HS

Class 2A

SEMIFINALS

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 53, Lubbock All Saints 48

Houston Grace Christian 86, Marble Falls Faith 70

CHAMPIONSHIP

Lubbock Kingdom Prep (22-5) vs. Houston Grace Christian (19-4), 12:30 p.m. Saturday, College Station A&M Consolidated HS

Class 1A

SEMIFINALS

DeSoto Kingdom Academy 59, Irving Faustina 24

Cypress Covenant Academy 37, Fredericksburg Heritage 30

CHAMPIONSHIP

DeSoto Kingdom Academy (13-11) vs. Cypress Covenant Academy (17-1), 12:30 p.m. Saturday, College Station HS

GIRLS

Class 6A

SEMIFINALS

Dallas Bishop Lynch 53, Argyle Liberty Christian 51

Houston The Village 61, Houston St. Agnes 33

CHAMPIONSHIP

Dallas Bishop Lynch (26-4) vs. Houston The Village (22-1), 5:30 p.m. Friday, College Station A&M Consolidated HS

Class 5A

SEMIFINALS

Fort Worth Southwest Christian 58, Dallas Christian 50

Houston Second Baptist 65, Boerne Geneva 50

CHAMPIONSHIP

Fort Worth Southwest Christian (24-1) vs. Houston Second Baptist (19-7), 6 p.m. Friday, College Station HS

Class 4A

SEMIFINALS

Lubbock Christian 54, Lubbock Trinity 34

The Woodlands Legacy Prep 35, Schertz John Paul II 23

CHAMPIONSHIP

Lubbock Christian (21-9) vs. The Woodlands Legacy Prep (22-4), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, College Station A&M Consolidated HS

Class 3A

SEMIFINALS

McKinney Cornerstone 31, Dallas Lutheran 22

Houston Lutheran North 78, Round Rock Christian 56

CHAMPIONSHIP

McKinney Cornerstone (15-1) vs. Houston Lutheran North (20-3), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, College Station HS

Class 2A

SEMIFINALS

Lubbock Southcrest Christian 34, Red Oak Ovilla Christian 13

Shiner St. Paul 60, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 34

CHAMPIONSHIP

Lubbock Southcrest Christian (23-1) vs. Shiner St. Paul (15-8), 10 a.m. Saturday, College Station A&M Consolidated HS

Class 1A

SEMIFINALS

Wichita Falls Christ Academy 52, Plainview Christian 40

San Angelo Cornerstone 40, Fredericksburg Heritage 31

CHAMPIONSHIP

Wichita Falls Christ Academy (13-6) vs. San Angelo Cornerstone (12-5), 10 a.m. Saturday, College Station HS

