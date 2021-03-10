High School Sports
Statewide TAPPS boys and girls basketball semifinal, championship scores and pairings
TAPPS STATE PLAYOFFS
BOYS
Class 6A
SEMIFINALS
Dallas Bishop Lynch 58, Plano John Paul II 54
San Antonio Antonian 91, Tomball Concordia Lutheran 78
CHAMPIONSHIP
Dallas Bishop Lynch (24-8) vs. San Antonio Antonian (30-1), 8 p.m. Friday, College Station A&M Consolidated HS
Class 5A
SEMIFINALS
Fort Worth Christian 72, Grapevine Faith Christian 65
The Woodlands Christian 44, Austin St. Michael’s 31
CHAMPIONSHIP
Fort Worth Christian (24-9) vs. The Woodlands Christian (24-5), 8:30 p.m. Friday, College Station HS
Class 4A
SEMIFINALS
Lubbock Trinity 72, Arlington Grace Prep 68
Houston Westbury 87, Houston St. Thomas 65
CHAMPIONSHIP
Lubbock Trinity (24-6) vs. Houston Westbury (19-5), 6 p.m. Saturday, College Station A&M Consolidated HS
Class 3A
SEMIFINALS
Midland Classical 41, Denton Calvary 37
Huntsville Alpha Omega 55, Waco Reicher 40
CHAMPIONSHIP
Midland Classical (23-8) vs. Huntsville Alpha Omega (26-2), 6 p.m. Saturday, College Station HS
Class 2A
SEMIFINALS
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 53, Lubbock All Saints 48
Houston Grace Christian 86, Marble Falls Faith 70
CHAMPIONSHIP
Lubbock Kingdom Prep (22-5) vs. Houston Grace Christian (19-4), 12:30 p.m. Saturday, College Station A&M Consolidated HS
Class 1A
SEMIFINALS
DeSoto Kingdom Academy 59, Irving Faustina 24
Cypress Covenant Academy 37, Fredericksburg Heritage 30
CHAMPIONSHIP
DeSoto Kingdom Academy (13-11) vs. Cypress Covenant Academy (17-1), 12:30 p.m. Saturday, College Station HS
GIRLS
Class 6A
SEMIFINALS
Dallas Bishop Lynch 53, Argyle Liberty Christian 51
Houston The Village 61, Houston St. Agnes 33
CHAMPIONSHIP
Dallas Bishop Lynch (26-4) vs. Houston The Village (22-1), 5:30 p.m. Friday, College Station A&M Consolidated HS
Class 5A
SEMIFINALS
Fort Worth Southwest Christian 58, Dallas Christian 50
Houston Second Baptist 65, Boerne Geneva 50
CHAMPIONSHIP
Fort Worth Southwest Christian (24-1) vs. Houston Second Baptist (19-7), 6 p.m. Friday, College Station HS
Class 4A
SEMIFINALS
Lubbock Christian 54, Lubbock Trinity 34
The Woodlands Legacy Prep 35, Schertz John Paul II 23
CHAMPIONSHIP
Lubbock Christian (21-9) vs. The Woodlands Legacy Prep (22-4), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, College Station A&M Consolidated HS
Class 3A
SEMIFINALS
McKinney Cornerstone 31, Dallas Lutheran 22
Houston Lutheran North 78, Round Rock Christian 56
CHAMPIONSHIP
McKinney Cornerstone (15-1) vs. Houston Lutheran North (20-3), 3:30 p.m. Saturday, College Station HS
Class 2A
SEMIFINALS
Lubbock Southcrest Christian 34, Red Oak Ovilla Christian 13
Shiner St. Paul 60, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 34
CHAMPIONSHIP
Lubbock Southcrest Christian (23-1) vs. Shiner St. Paul (15-8), 10 a.m. Saturday, College Station A&M Consolidated HS
Class 1A
SEMIFINALS
Wichita Falls Christ Academy 52, Plainview Christian 40
San Angelo Cornerstone 40, Fredericksburg Heritage 31
CHAMPIONSHIP
Wichita Falls Christ Academy (13-6) vs. San Angelo Cornerstone (12-5), 10 a.m. Saturday, College Station HS
Comments