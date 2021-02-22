Fort Worth-area high school baseball and softball preseason rankings Feb. 22, 2021

The Texas high school softball and baseball seasons kick off this week.

Schools will be looking for a long successful spring after 2020 was cut short due to COVID-19.

Here are the preseason Top 10 rankings in the Fort Worth area:

BASEBALL

1. Southlake Carroll (Last season, 14-2)

2. Keller (11-3)

3. Colleyville Heritage (9-2)

4. Cleburne (12-0-2)

5. Mansfield Legacy (10-2)

6. Haslet Eaton (12-3-2)

7. Grapevine (10-3)

8. Trophy Club Nelson (8-2-2)

9. Richland (12-3)

10. Benbrook (5-5)

SOFTBALL

1. Keller (Last season, 14-6)

2. Aledo (Last season, 14-6)

3. Colleyville Heritage (16-5)

4. Burleson (12-3)

5. Mansfield (12-7-1)

6. Southlake Carroll (15-7)

7. Boswell (11-5)

8. Keller Timber Creek (12-7)

9. Trophy Club Nelson (14-6)

10. Granbury (11-4-2)