High School Sports
Fort Worth-area high school baseball and softball preseason rankings Feb. 22, 2021
The Texas high school softball and baseball seasons kick off this week.
Schools will be looking for a long successful spring after 2020 was cut short due to COVID-19.
Here are the preseason Top 10 rankings in the Fort Worth area:
BASEBALL
1. Southlake Carroll (Last season, 14-2)
2. Keller (11-3)
3. Colleyville Heritage (9-2)
4. Cleburne (12-0-2)
5. Mansfield Legacy (10-2)
6. Haslet Eaton (12-3-2)
7. Grapevine (10-3)
8. Trophy Club Nelson (8-2-2)
9. Richland (12-3)
10. Benbrook (5-5)
SOFTBALL
1. Keller (Last season, 14-6)
2. Aledo (Last season, 14-6)
3. Colleyville Heritage (16-5)
4. Burleson (12-3)
5. Mansfield (12-7-1)
6. Southlake Carroll (15-7)
7. Boswell (11-5)
8. Keller Timber Creek (12-7)
9. Trophy Club Nelson (14-6)
10. Granbury (11-4-2)
